Revelstoke Avalanche gain experience at home tournament

Grade 8 girls volleyball teamrallies for fifth place at Last Spike

Revelstoke Avalanche players celebrate a point during round-robin Last Spike Volleyball Tournament action at Revelstoke Secondary School on Sept. 30, 2017. The Avalanche lost to Valleyview 2-0. (Marissa Tiel/Revelstoke Review)

The Revelstoke Avalanche Grade 8 girls volleyball team used their first tournament of the season to gain more experience on the court.

The Avalanche finished 2-2, good for fifth place at their home tournament, the Last Spike, on Sept. 30.

Coach Kevin Bollefer, in his first season back behind the bench in about 10 years, was pleased with how the team played.

“The girls are doing great,” he said. “They’re really progressing quickly and I’m really happy with how they’re playing.”

The Avalanche won their first match of the day against Golden 2-0. They dropped their final two round-robin games 0-2, 0-2 against Charles Bloom and Valleyview respectively. They rallied to win their final game against Aberdeen Hall.

Bollefer said that a big focus for the team recently has been setting and passing.

“They’ve been setting up nice attacks,” he said.

The Avalanche also recently learned about switching positions on the court during service and receiving the ball.

It’s normally a skill that is learned later in the season, but they were able to put it into practise at their first tournament.

“They’re actually getting to the ball and now they just need to make the nice pass, and they do sometimes,” said Bollefer.

The Avalanche’s round-robin games were all played back-to-back and Bollefer divided the group into two smaller teams that each played two matches.

Said Bollefer, “It’s a really good opportunity for the girls to get out and play a bunch of games.”