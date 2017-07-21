Revelstoke team completes one day traverse of Sir Donald range

Single day link-up of peaks from Mount Macdonald to Terminal Peak may be a first

A group of Revelstokians completed what may be a mountaineering first, linking up the six peaks of the Sir Donald range in Glacier National Park in a single push.

Greg Hill, Andrew McNab, Chris Rubens, and Dave Sproule summited Mount Macdonald, Avalanche Mountain, Eagle Peak, Uto Peak, Mount Sir Donald and Terminal Peak in less than a day.

The team started late in the evening and reached the summit of Mount Macdonald not long after midnight. They then traversed along the ridge to Avalanche Mountain under a full moon, with the sun rising.

From there, it was a series of tricky descents and scrambles over Eagle and Uto.

They summited the mighty Sir Donald, the highest mountain in the range, after 17 hours of mountaineering, then rappeled down and ascended Terminal Peak — the last summit in the range.

From there, it was a long walk back to the Illecillewaet Campground, followed by a bike ride over Rogers Pass to their vehicle.

They finished about 23 hours after they started. Check out the video: