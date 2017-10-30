Student-athletes from across the region attended a swim meet hosted by Revelstoke Secondary School. The pool was closed to the public as the swimmers competed last Sunday afternoon, Oct. 29. Here, Sarah Bond competes in the girl’s 50-metre freestyle during the meet at the Revelstoke Aquatic Centre. ~ Photo Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review

RSS hosts high school regional swim meet

Swimmers from across the region competed Sunday

Student-athletes from across the region attended a swim meet in Revelstoke Sunday, hosted by Revelstoke Secondary School.

The pool was closed to the public as the swimmers competed last Sunday afternoon.

 

Court construction in full swing
Most Read