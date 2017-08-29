Runners head for the top in TranSelkirks Run

Five day race involves 160 kilometres and 10,000 metres of climbing and descending around Revelstoke

The first ever TranSelkirks Run is underway in Revelstoke. The five-day stage race started on Monday with a 36 kilometre run up and down the new trails at Revelstoke Mountain Resort.

For day two on Tuesday, the participants have a slightly easier time tackling a 24 kilometre course on Mount Macpherson. They’ll need to save some energy for day three, which involves a 38 kilometre runn up and down Mount Cartier, starting at the RMR.

Day four is another “easier” day back at the Macpherson trail network. Day five will see the runners head up Mount Revelstoke, all the way to Jade Pass and back down again — a total of 41 kilometres and almost 3,000 metres of elevation gain.

Altogether, the runners will race 160 kilometres and gain more than 10,000 metres of elevation over the course of five days.

The race is being put on by Trans Rockies events and hosted by Revelstoke Mountain Resort, and more than 100 people were set to take part. Visit TranSelkirks.com for more information on the event.

Check out these photos from day one by Bruno Long: