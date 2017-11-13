Senior girls cross-country team finishes third at provincials

Result is the best-ever for Revelstoke Secondary School

Revelstoke Secondary School’s senior girls cross country team ran to a best-ever result at the B.C. High School Provincials.

Kate Granstrom, Elizabeth Elliott, Alana Brittin and Jaclyn Elliott finished third.

“The program that was distributed to parents, coaches, and athletes before the race warned of a fast group of girls from the Okanagan Zone who had won the Valleys and were hoping for a top 5 finish,” said coach Jeff Wilson.

The RSS girls lived up to the hype.

“With fast laps and their ability to finish in a tight grouping, Kate, Alana, Elizabeth, and Jaclyn won the bronze medal in the team category -a best ever result for RSS,” said Wilson. “Congratulations girls for your hard work on the trails, your dedication to competition, and your fine season as a team.”

The 4.6-kilometre race took place at Jericho Beach in Vancouver.

Granstrom had the top finish, placing 27th out of more than 240 athletes with a time of 19:03.

Elizabeth Elliott was 29th in a time of 19:04.

Brittin was 38th in 19:30. Jaclyn Elliott (a Grade 9 student who was running up) finished 46th in a time of 19:48.

The girls had a close spread, finishing within 45 seconds of each other.

During the annual general meeting, the motion put forward by Wilson to offer the same distance courses for both girls and boys was passed.

“There was a chorus of voices from male and female coaches from around the province who felt that boys and girls of the same age should run the same length course,” said Wilson. “At next year’s provincial championships, juniors will run a course between 4 and 5.5 kilometres and the seniors will have a course length between 5.5 and 6.5 kilometres.”

The start of the senior girls race. (Photo by Jeff Wilson)

Kate Granstrom and Elizabeth Elliott finish. (Photo by Jeff Wilson)

Alana Britton finishes. (Photo by Jeff Wilson)

From left to right: Jeff Wilson, Kate Granstrom, Alana Britton, Elizabeth Elliott, Jaclyn Elliott. (Photo by Jeff Wilson)

Elizabeth Elliott races in a pack. (Photo by Jeff Wilson)

Kate Granstrom was RSS’ top finisher in 27th place. (Photo by Jeff Wilson)