Seth Bafaro traded to Saskatoon Blades

Revelstoke’s Seth Bafaro will be playing his next season in the Western Hockey League on the Prairies.

Bafaro, who turned 17 in May, was dealt to the Saskatoon Blades from the Tri-City Americans in exchange for a 2019 third round pick and a 2020 fifth round pick.

In a news release, the Blades referred to him as a “gritty defender with quick feet and a high compete level.”

“Seth is a highly competitive player who we have liked since his bantam draft season. He moves the puck well and fills a need at 2000 born d-men,” said Blades general manager Colin Priestner.

Bafaro made his full-time debut in the WHL as a 16 year old last season, playing 28 games for the Americans. He recorded one assist, 14 penalty minutes and was a plus three before being sidelined for the season in February with an upper-body injury.

Bafaro played minor hockey in Revelstoke before moving to the Okanagan Hockey Academy to further his development. He was drafted by the Americans in the WHL’s 2015 bantam draft.