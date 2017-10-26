Soccer team is bound for provincials

Avalanche received berth after St. Ann’s withdrew

The Revelstoke Secondary School Avalanche soccer team is heading to provincials.

The team found out today that they would get to attend after St. Ann’s Academy withdrew.

“The boys are super stoked,” said coach Andrew Sykes.

RELATED: Avalanche soccer team splits games at Valley Championships

RSS had lost 3-2 to the Kamloops team earlier this week in a challenge match to see who would advance to provincials.

At the half, the game was tied 1-1, Grady Powell had scored from distance, making his 11th goal of the season.

The Avalanche took the lead early in the second, with a shot outside the box from Mexican international student Alvaro Fornelli.

RELATED: Avalanche soccer team becomes North Zone champion

But St. Ann’s tied it back up on a free kick. And with 90 seconds left, they sealed the win, getting a toe poke off a corner, said Sykes. “Heartbreak for a courageous RSS football team.”

But with five Grade 9 players in the team’s starting line-up this year, Sykes said, “the future looks bright for the beautiful game in Revy.”

RSS finished fifth in the Okanagan Valley.

The provincial championship for boys A-division soccer takes place Nov. 2 to 4 in Nakusp.

 

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: CFL wish granted to Kelowna senior

Just Posted

Soccer team is bound for provincials

Avalanche received berth after St. Ann’s withdrew

Protest at Vernon court during Sagmoen appearance

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen, in custody for firearms-related charges, linked to police search.

Watch out for rats this fall

Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society warns of invasive rodents

Salmon Arm building stats reach record high

Speculation not a factor in home sales

Revelstoke RCMP issue sexual assault warning

No incidents were formally reported

Protesters gather at courthouse

Group in Vernon remembers missing and murdered women

Teck sinks millions into Highland Valley Copper

Profit and production at mine near Kamloops are low

Twitter blocks Russian ads from appearing on its site

The news agencies will still “remain organic users” as long as they follow Twitter’s rules.

Okanagan hockey fraudster found guilty on all counts

Michael Elphicke appeared in court over video conference from a Calgary hospital

New child-soldier plan expected at Vancouver peacekeeping summit

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan will host representatives from about 80 countries in November

Former Surrey MP Gurmant Grewal running for BC Liberal leadership

Grewal says he’s running on an ‘experienced, successful’ track record

Author of Robert Pickton book won’t comment on North Okanagan farm search

Lorimer Shenher takes to twitter after police search Silver Creek property near Salmon Arm

B.C. to give renters a break on deposits, rent increases

Short-term lease loophole to be closed, Selina Robinson says

Axe-wielding Keremeos hero describes toddler’s rescue

“I searched under the water for what I thought would be shoulder straps”

Most Read