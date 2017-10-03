‘Tips balance their win-loss record

Cole Joseph takes charge of the puck as a Revelstoke player moves in. -Image credit: Christopher Hamm photo

The Tier 3 Pee Wee Silvertips came out even in weekend play.

After falling 6-1 to Revelstoke on Saturday at the Shaw Centre, the team rebounded today in a 5-3 win over North Okanagan.

There were two goals in the second period with Marcus Nichols asisting Sam Doray in the first marker and Eli Eklund scoring the second goal, which was unassisted.

The Silvertips scored three in the third with Marcus Nickles assisting Cole Joseph‎, Linden Walters assisting Marcus Nickles and Ashur Gjaltema assisting Eli Eklund in the go-ahead fifth Salmon Arm goal.

The game was a see-saw battle with North Ok going ahead with the first goal and answering back within seconds of the first Salmon Arm goal to go back ahead two-to-one. Salmon Arm managed to tie it up at the end of the second ‎and was only able to pull ahead with 3:43 left in the third.

Coach Scott West notes it was a very evenly matched contest.