Wet and muddy finale

Contributed by Brad Christie

Although the classic Frigid Fingers race on Ultimate Frisby did not go entirely as planned, it was still a great success.

Conditions were amazing Saturday night with a top-to-bottom raking by superstars Erin Collins and Kirk Murray, but we woke up Sunday to slush halfway up the Frisby DH, and snow at the top, so access and riding were not ideal.

About 30 racers took on the altered course of Tall Timber to Logging Leftovers in wet, cold and mucky conditions. The course was shared with the Enduro series Fiver finale, and most riders did both events, pedaling their way up through the downpour.

Thanks to Mt. Begbie Beer and the Revelstoke Credit Union, Enduro Fiver organiser and general awesome human Megan Rose was able to bring soggy racers some pizza and beer at the completion of their races. Thanks also to Brodie Evans for being our bonfire champion, the awards ceremony would have been significantly soggier without his help.

Chantal Mathieu put down a blistering time of 4:01:34 in the grease to take the win on the ladies’ side. On the men’s side, Luke Stevens once again showed his consistent quickness, though this time, he was only 10 seconds faster than second place with a time of 2:55:37.

Oshi Hampson’s second place in this race bumped her ahead of Jessa Burke to take the overall win for the four-race series.

Nathan Jecks held on to his lead to take the overall in the series (for the fourth time in the last five years I believe), while Luke Stevens’ second win in two races attended launched him up into second.

Thanks to Flowt Bikes and Skis, our title sponsor, and to Stoke Roasted Coffee, Monashee Spirits and Transition Bikes for the great draw prizes!

Thanks to all the racers and volunteers for another great year!

Full results for the race and the series will be posted at www.bikerevelstoke.org