Williams Lake wins seventh Big Bear in a row

The Williams Lake men’s soccer dynasty continued at the Big Bear tournament in Revelstoke last weekend.

Williams Lake won their seventh tournament in a row but they didn’t take the title without a fight. The power house team defeated Los Amigos from Cranbrook 2-1 in extra time to win the 26th edition of the adult soccer tournament in Revelstoke on Sunday.

On the women’s side, PSG from Kelowna successfully defended their title, cruised through all four of their games undefeated, winning all four-games to win the round-robin event.

17 teams, including two from Revelstoke, took part in the two-day tournament. Unfortunately, both Revelstoke teams met with poor results.

“I’d like to thank all the fans, volunteers and businesses that helped us out to make this weekend possible, and all the teams for coming,” said organizer Serge Spataro.