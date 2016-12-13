City council examined a 10-year project to replace 90-year old pipes

Map of pipes and their ages in Revelstoke. (McElhanney)
City council set to replace 90-year old water pipes starting next year

Nanaimo singer Lauren Spencer-Smith appeared on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ Aug. 8 as a musical guest, and played her latest single Narcissist, which dropped midnight July 29. (Photo credit Todd Owyoung/NBC)

B.C. teen singer performs new single on ‘The Tonight Show’
Vernon North Okanagan RCMP conducting vessel checks on Okanagan Lake. (Photo/RCMP)

Kelowna boater bounced from Okanagan Lake after refusing breath sample
Ottawa on track to spend $200M per year on cannabis for veterans

Ottawa on track to spend $200M per year on cannabis for veterans
10 summer stops for your Kootenay vacay

10 summer stops for your Kootenay vacay

A farmer shows his grain in his barn in the village of Ptyche in eastern Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, June 12, 2022. The world food crisis, made worse by the war in Ukraine, is leading to a rise in underage girls being forced into marriage, Canadian aid agencies are warning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Efrem Lukatsky

World food crisis prompts rise in child marriages: Canadian aid agencies
A person uses a cell phone in Ottawa on Monday, July 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Privacy experts disagree with RCMP that spyware is similar to wiretapping
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has identified the victim in Tuesday’s shooting in Guildford as 30-year-old David Chavez-Jara. (Photo: IHIT handout)

IHIT identifies Surrey man, who was ‘well known to police,’ as victim in daytime shooting
One person was arrested for assault with a weapon after allegedly dropping a log down an embankment on Jesse Island and knocking a kayaker into the water. (Photo submitted)

Man rolls log into water to capsize kayaker in Nanaimo
Video
AP Illustration by Peter Hamlin based on legal documents regarding sex abuse in the Mormon church.

VIDEO: How the Mormon church ‘help line’ hid child sex abuse

Photo courtesy of the Centers for Disease Control

Sex pods? Long sleeves? Americans try to cut monkeypox risk while waiting for shots

Photos were taken with permission of a man concealing his identity with his belongings (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

The war on drugs in B.C. is a failed effort, says UBCO expert

Activists with Save Old Growth block traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway in Metro Vancouver in May 2022, calling for an end to old-growth logging in British Columbia. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Save Old Growth)

‘They alienate British Columbians’: Environment minister blasts latest protests, demonstrations

More Videos 

News
FILE - Protesters line the street around the front of the Nebraska State Capitol during an Abortion Rights Rally held on July 4, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. A Nebraska woman has been charged in early June with helping her teenage daughter end her pregnancy at about 24 weeks after investigators uncovered Facebook messages in which the two discussed using medication to induce an abortion and plans to burn the fetus afterward. (Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP, File)

U.S. woman charged with helping daughter have abortion

Investigators obtained Facebook messages as evidence for rarely laid charge in Nebraska

The Snowbirds return to the runway at 19 Wing Comox during spring training. Photo by Erin Haluschak

Snowbirds hitting pause on flying following crash in B.C.

Operational airworthiness will be examined by Royal Canadian Air Force

More in News 

Most Read

 

Sports
Pro Matthew Russell of the United States hoists the banner as the winner of the final year (2012) Ironman Canada was held in Penticton. (Western News file photo)

A decade in the making: Countdown begins for Ironman Canada’s return to Penticton

The city hasn’t hosted the event since 2012

Canada’s National Junior Team assistant coach Michael Dyck, left, gives instructions during a training camp practice in Calgary, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Team Canada prepares for unusual world junior hockey championship

Criticism of Hockey Canada loomed large as the 10-team tournament began Tuesday

More in Sports 

 

LOCAL GOOD (Powered by Do Some Good)

What GOOD are you seeing in your community?

Tell us about your favourite cause. Celebrate friends, family, and neighbours for their acts of kindness. Show your employees volunteering in the community. Ask for needed supplies and volunteers for your cause. Share fundraising event details.  
Click HERE to find out how to get featured. 

Looking for a Local Event?
Want to Volunteer Locally?


A special thank you to our Community Partners, Good Companies and Local Champions who are essential allies in our mission to build stronger communities. Their support allows causes you care about and volunteers to use the Do Some Good platform for FREE. This increases volunteerism and support to ALL nonprofits and charities in our community.



Read more stories here

Trending Now
Tiny Hansard sits and screams from the Speaker's Seat at the Alberta Legislature. Speaker Nathan Cooper's kitten has sparked a unified three-party front of B.C. MLAs asking the provincial speaker for a Legislature cat. (Photo/Nathan Cooper)

Chilliwack-Kent MLA makes case for Legislature cat

All three parties unified in asking Speaker for a cat

Saanich-based researcher Teale Phelps Bondaroff holds dried sea cucumbers at a market in Singapore. (Photo courtesy of OceansAsia)

Cool as a sea cucumber: B.C. researcher exposing organized crime’s underwater tentacles

Documentary on south Asian marine poaching spurred by work of Teale Phelps Bondaroff and team

More in Trending Now 

Community
The Peach ice cream had become a major tourists attraction onto itself. But city staff awarded the license for the next three years to Alberta-based company. (The Peach Facebook) The Peach, on the shore of Okanagan Lake in Penticton, has become an iconic landmark of Penticton’s lakefront. (The Peach Facebook)

QUIZ: A celebration of the fruit harvest

In orchards around British Columbia, fruit pickers are hard at work

Midsummer Night’s Green at Terra Firma Farms is once again coming up on August 13. (Northwave Media)

Revelstoke Local Food Intiative fundraiser event sells out

Chef Josh White looks after the food at Midsummer Night’s Green

More in Community 
Obituaries

Moira Jaatteenmaki

Jul 28th, 2022

Morley McElree

Jul 28th, 2022

Edwin Nickolaus “Ed” Sali

Jul 21st, 2022

James Melnyk

Jul 20th, 2022

Edwin Michael “Ed” Mariash

Jul 16th, 2022

Verna May Abramson

Jul 12th, 2022

See Celebrations of Life See More Obituaries 

Entertainment
Voice acting is considered an essential human component of an industry that’s projected to earn $204 billion by 2025 according to a market report by Lucintel. (Pixabay)

Actors say hazards of voice-over work in video games should be recognized

‘I actually pulled my groin during a voice job’

Alex Cuba (guitar) performs with the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra in Kelowna Friday, April 1, 2022. (Submitted photo)

Northwest B.C. musician to receive an honorary doctorate degree from Ontario university

Alex Cuba will become Doctor of Laws at Queen’s University in October on heels of Grammy win

More in Entertainment 

Opinion

The T-33 was used in the Korean War, but is a mainstay at airshows across North America these days. My flight suit awaits. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)

COLUMN: Black Press reporter straps into old fighter jet at Abbotsford Airshow

‘Used in the Korean War 70 years ago, the T-33 is one of my favourite aircraft to watch in flight’

The charity is caring for a number of kittens. (Okanagan Humane Society)

Okanagan Humane Society inundated with animals in need

The charity is dealing with a historically high number of abandoned animals

    eEdition

    Revelstoke Times Review, Aug 4

    Recent Issues

     

    More in Opinion 

    Life
    Train Station Pub - Lia Crowe photography

    Flavour train

    It’s all about the flavour at Train Station Pub

    • 8h ago
    Lenny Cabrera - Lia Crowe photography

    Finding The Sweet Spot

    Beauty, libations and luxury

      More in Life 

      Impress
      From July 29 to Aug. 1, Elmer Rorstad and the Free Spirit team are marking this decades-in-the-making milestone with a Customer Appreciation Weekend.

      Celebrating Revelstoke’s Free Spirit – 30 years in the making!

      Free Spirit Sports marks three decades of adventure with weekend-long celebration July 29 to Aug. 1

        Real estate professional Stacey Biggs Jamieson returns to her hometown of Revelstoke.

        ‘I’m back!’ Home-grown real estate professional returns to Revelstoke

        Raised in Revelstoke from the age of eight, Stacey Biggs Jamieson is…

          More in Impress 

          national-marketplace
          m

          Cardiac Surgery in Germany

          Cardiovascular surgery in Germany is recognized as one of the best in…

            main image

            Debt Relief: Understanding Your Options And Their Consequences

            While the Canadian economy has performed well in recent years, it has…

              More in national-marketplace 