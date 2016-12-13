- Search
- Home
- Cannabis
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Puzzles
- Contests
- COVID-19
- Sports
- Travel
- Newsletters
- Trending Now
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Good News
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contact Us
- Site Map
City council examined a 10-year project to replace 90-year old pipes
City council set to replace 90-year old water pipes starting next year
Video
News
U.S. woman charged with helping daughter have abortion
Investigators obtained Facebook messages as evidence for rarely laid charge in Nebraska
Snowbirds hitting pause on flying following crash in B.C.
Operational airworthiness will be examined by Royal Canadian Air Force
-
Daytime smash and grab at Penticton office supplies
-
Smoky skies bulletin issued for the South Okanagan due to wildfire
-
RCMP investigate alleged assault, racism towards Kamloops nurse
-
Delivering new services ‘complicated,’ Freeland says of planned dental care program
-
Kamloops to review river safety measures after Vernon man presumed drown
Most Read
-
$600K McLaren damaged after truck driver fails to check mirrors on B.C. highway: police
-
Concern over incoming weather as Keremeos Creek wildfire grows past 6,800 ha
-
B.C. man has helped battle many wildfires – but nothing like the Keremeos Creek fire
-
B.C. wildfires: Blazes in southern regions continue to challenge crews
-
Daytime Surrey shooting leaves taxi passenger dead, driver hospitalized
Sports
A decade in the making: Countdown begins for Ironman Canada’s return to Penticton
The city hasn’t hosted the event since 2012
Team Canada prepares for unusual world junior hockey championship
Criticism of Hockey Canada loomed large as the 10-team tournament began Tuesday
-
Pickleball for Parkinson’s: B.C. club hopes program can help provide exercise for life
-
Beleaguered Hockey Canada names Toronto lawyer interim chair
-
Serena Williams says she will retire after U.S. Open
-
Thousands of tickets still available for World Junior Championship games in Edmonton
-
Canadian paddlers feed off local crowd for gold medals at world championships
LOCAL GOOD (Powered by Do Some Good)
What GOOD are you seeing in your community?
Tell us about your favourite cause. Celebrate friends, family, and neighbours for their acts of kindness. Show your employees volunteering in the community. Ask for needed supplies and volunteers for your cause. Share fundraising event details.
Click HERE to find out how to get featured.
A special thank you to our Community Partners, Good Companies and Local Champions who are essential allies in our mission to build stronger communities. Their support allows causes you care about and volunteers to use the Do Some Good platform for FREE. This increases volunteerism and support to ALL nonprofits and charities in our community.
Trending Now
Chilliwack-Kent MLA makes case for Legislature cat
All three parties unified in asking Speaker for a cat
Cool as a sea cucumber: B.C. researcher exposing organized crime’s underwater tentacles
Documentary on south Asian marine poaching spurred by work of Teale Phelps Bondaroff and team
Community
QUIZ: A celebration of the fruit harvest
In orchards around British Columbia, fruit pickers are hard at work
Revelstoke Local Food Intiative fundraiser event sells out
Chef Josh White looks after the food at Midsummer Night’s Green
-
PHOTOS: Grand Parade returns to celebrate Peach Fest’s 75th birthday in Penticton
-
Communities rally in support of Keremeos Creek wildfire evacuees
-
East Meets West Children’s Foundation to host Diwali dinner in Kelowna
-
Artists explore Glacier National Park through Art in the Park program
-
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Aug. 4
Obituaries
Moira Jaatteenmaki
Jul 28th, 2022
Morley McElree
Jul 28th, 2022
Edwin Nickolaus “Ed” Sali
Jul 21st, 2022
James Melnyk
Jul 20th, 2022
Edwin Michael “Ed” Mariash
Jul 16th, 2022
Verna May Abramson
Jul 12th, 2022
Entertainment
Actors say hazards of voice-over work in video games should be recognized
‘I actually pulled my groin during a voice job’
Northwest B.C. musician to receive an honorary doctorate degree from Ontario university
Alex Cuba will become Doctor of Laws at Queen’s University in October on heels of Grammy win
-
ROOTSandBLUES: Secwepemc stories and culture in spotlight on Plulk’w Stage
-
Musicians make Okanagan Road Trip
-
Brad Pitt’s ‘Bullet Train’ pulls into station with $30.1M
-
‘No crying in baseball’: Vancouver’s Kelly McCormack takes on famous line in reboot
-
PHOTOS: Jaws drop in Penticton as Mega Motocross takes over Peach Fest
Opinion
COLUMN: Black Press reporter straps into old fighter jet at Abbotsford Airshow
‘Used in the Korean War 70 years ago, the T-33 is one of my favourite aircraft to watch in flight’
Okanagan Humane Society inundated with animals in need
The charity is dealing with a historically high number of abandoned animals
Life
Flavour train
It’s all about the flavour at Train Station Pub
Finding The Sweet Spot
Beauty, libations and luxury
Impress
sponsored
Celebrating Revelstoke’s Free Spirit – 30 years in the making!
Free Spirit Sports marks three decades of adventure with weekend-long celebration July 29 to Aug. 1
sponsored
‘I’m back!’ Home-grown real estate professional returns to Revelstoke
Raised in Revelstoke from the age of eight, Stacey Biggs Jamieson is…
- sponsored
RevyCar is revving-up rental options in Revelstoke
- sponsored
Old growth update
- sponsored
Indigenous Filmmakers: Apply now for career-changing funding, mentorship
- sponsored
Get Moving with Your Community this June
- sponsored
Crack a Tail Whip for Revy biking
national-marketplace
sponsored
Cardiac Surgery in Germany
Cardiovascular surgery in Germany is recognized as one of the best in…
sponsored
Debt Relief: Understanding Your Options And Their Consequences
While the Canadian economy has performed well in recent years, it has…
- sponsored
Shawn Mendes Tickets
- sponsored
What To Expect When Buying Hockey Tickets Online