Coldstream Helicopters has added four Super Pumas to its fleet, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, making the company the largest heavy-lift operator in Canada. (Coldstream Helicopters/Facebook)

Coldstream Helicopters has added four Super Pumas to its fleet, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, making the company the largest heavy-lift operator in Canada. (Coldstream Helicopters/Facebook)

4 Mexican presidential helicopters added to North Okanagan company’s firefighting fleet

The company acquired four Super Puma helicopters from the Mexican government this week

An Okanagan company’s fleet of firefighting helicopters has grown by four after a delivery from Mexico City arrived earlier this week.

Coldstream Helicopters has acquired four Super Pumas from the Mexican Presidential Air Wing.

Once used to transport Mexico’s heads of state, the aircraft will be repurposed into Fire Cats, which are specially designed for firefighting to be used by BC Wildfire Service and other fire agencies across Canada, the U.S. and beyond.

The company now has 10 Super Pumas with the acquisition, each capable of lifting 10,000 pounds, making Coldstream Helicopters the largest heavy-lift operator in Canada.

“Basically it can lift itself,” said president and CEO Rob Gallagher.

Most large and heavy helicopters used by the military can’t carry passengers, Gallagher said, but the newly acquired models are ‘standard category,’ meaning they are certified airline aircraft.

“It’s the only Type-1 standard category helicopter available in both the Canada and U.S. fire arsenals,” Gallagher said.

Coldstream Helicopters sent a dozen team members down to Mexico to complete the transaction. The four aircraft were then flown from Mexico City to the company’s heavy maintenance facilities in Kelowna.

The company’s aircraft are used to battle blazes worldwide, but particularly in B.C., Alberta and California.

READ MORE: Alaskan cruise ships bypassing B.C. ports could cost province millions

READ MORE: Coldstream fire crews quick to knock down blaze

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Firefighters helicopter

Previous story
Gourmet hot dogs by the beach can now be had in Penticton

Just Posted

Part three of the Iheart revy series (Tourism Revelstoke photo)
I ❤️Revy: The COVID-19 pivot

Revelstoke businesses adapt to the new normal

Revelstoke RCMP responded to reports of explosions at the gun range on May 18. (File photo)
‘Thought my windows would break’: Revelstoke RCMP respond to explosions at gun range

Some users at the range were using a type of exploding target called Tannerite

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Humans are the only animals that blush

Your morning start for Thursday, May 20, 2021

Revelstoke reported no new COVID-19 cases in the province’s latest weekly updates. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
No new COVID-19 cases in Revelstoke

For the first time in months, there are no new COVID-19 cases… Continue reading

Health officials aiming to have 75 per cent of Canadians with one dose of vaccine to ward off fourth wave. (File photo from The Canadian Press)
1 death at Kelowna care home, 62 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Vaccine appointments are also now being offered to children aged 12 to 17

Jimmy Blais has a new lease on life after meeting Claire Jacklin, the community manager at Golden Life's Garden View Village in Kimberley, who encouraged him and helped him start a workout routine, helping him conquer his MS diagnosis. Paul Rodgers photo.
500 revolutions: B.C. man with MS gains back control with help of exercise bike

Garden View Community Manager encouraged Blais to get his body moving

Peachland resident Philip Chizmazia was in disbelief after winning $25,005.50 playing Keno. (BCLC)
Peachland man scores ‘unbelievable’ $25k Keno win

Philip Chizmazia said he was in ‘utter disbelief’ after the win

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were called to secure a landing zone for Vernon Search And Rescue and Penticton and District Search and Rescue as they teamed up to rescue an injured hiker at the Enderby Cliffs May 20, 2021. (RCMP Facebook)
Crews from Vernon, Penticton rescue Enderby Cliffs hiker

Vernon Search and Rescue calls for mutual aid from Penticton and its helicopter for hiker with possible back injury

The Primary Urgent Care Centre on Martin Street officially opened on March 31, 2021. (Black Press file photo)
Okanagan hospital district calls for Interior Health to be better communicators

Improved communications sought following earlier funding request

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file)
Australian man living in Kelowna faces hate speech charge for alleged threatening video

Kibwe Ngoie-Ntombe faces several charges for alleged threats made to the Katanga region of the Congo

BC Wildfire Service air tankers and pilots are now stationed at the Penticton Airport, ready at a moment’s notice to fight wildfires. (Western News file photo)
B.C. government wants public to be ‘FireSmart’ this long weekend

British Columbians are encouraged to be careful with campfires, cigarette butts and more

B.C. middle and high school students are next up for COVID-19 vaccinations. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. parents with COVID-19 vaccine appointments can bring the kids

Registering everyone first is recommended, but not required

Penticton mayor John Vassilaki and Minister of Housing David Eby have been battling over the Victory Church shelter and BC Housing projects in the city. (File photos)
Minister Eby receives warning over ‘dangerous precedent’ in Penticton shelter dispute

UBCM president says Eby’s decision to use paramountcy powers undermines local government autonomy

Most Read