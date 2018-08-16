Airbnb’s federal budget proposal tells Liberals, ‘we want to be regulated’

Submission says ‘we want to be regulated’ and asks the government to avoid forcing existing rules

One of the world’s largest short-term rental websites is inviting the Trudeau Liberals to create a regulatory regime for the burgeoning industry — something its critics have long advocated.

Airbnb’s pre-budget submission to the House of Commons finance committee says the government should recognize the need for new regulations and tax rules for the ever-growing home-sharing business.

The five-page submission says “we want to be regulated” and asks the government to avoid forcing existing rules for traditional hotels onto Airbnb hosts.

The federal government has come under increasing pressure to regulate the home-sharing market and follow in the footsteps of Quebec, British Columbia and a handful of cities enacting rental rules and striking tax deals with Airbnb.

A hotel industry group says in a report released today the federal government should force companies like Airbnb to remit sales taxes from hosts and pay corporate income taxes in Canada.

The Hotel Association of Canada also says the Liberals should require online businesses to hand over detailed information on all home-renting activity so the government has a detailed list of all short-term rental hosts.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Regional climate adaptation agriculture testing to expand in B.C.

Just Posted

Cost to Revelstoke taxpayers as well as developers affected by proposed bylaw

If the tabled Development Cost Charge bylaw is passed sewer user costs will increase dramatically

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past-Aug. 15

Cathy English Revelstoke Museum & Archives Glimpses of the Past - Items… Continue reading

‘Art Alleries’ coming to Revelstoke with funding from the Columbia Basin Trust

Rob Buchanan’s creations will be hung on alleyway walls and lit

Animal rights activists to protest Kelowna’s RibFest launch

Animal rights activists plan on sinking their teeth into an annual event they say is unethical and unhealthy.

No end in sight, smoke is here to stay

There is no anticipated change in weather for the Okanagan-Shuswap this week

Updated: ‘Queen of Soul’ Aretha Franklin has died

Publicist Gwendolyn Quinn reports Franklin passed Thursday at 9:50 a.m. at her home in Detroit

Search for mudslide victim becomes recovery mission

Valerie Morris was swept away by a mudslide on Highway 99 near Cache Creek on August 11.

Snowy Mountain fire now held

The Snowy Mountain fire near Keremeos remains at 13,359 hectares in size

Woman in custody after topless crane climb near Toronto waterfront

Toronto police have apprehend a woman who climbed crane cab near waterfront

A glimpse behind the fire lines

A Keremeos volunteer firefighter talks about what it was like to patrol the Snowy Mountain fire

‘Hot and dirty work:’ Commander describes fighting massive Ontario wildfire

Ontario has seen more than 1,000 forest fires so far this year, compared to 561 in all of 2017.

‘Billion-piece jigsaw puzzle:’ Canadians key to 1st complete map of wheat genome

The paper has 202 authors from 73 research agencies in 20 countries.

70 years after Babe Ruth’s death, fans still flock to grave

After Ruth died of throat cancer at age 53, tens of thousands of fans came to pay respects

Airbnb’s federal budget proposal tells Liberals, ‘we want to be regulated’

Submission says ‘we want to be regulated’ and asks the government to avoid forcing existing rules

Most Read

  • Airbnb’s federal budget proposal tells Liberals, ‘we want to be regulated’

    Submission says ‘we want to be regulated’ and asks the government to avoid forcing existing rules