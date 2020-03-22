All B.C. distillers now authorized to make hand sanitizer as COVID-19 leads to shortages

Health Canada is reducing some of its usual regulatory requirements for hand sanitizers. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

All B.C. distillers are now authorized to make hand sanitizer, Attorney General David Eby announced Sunday.

In a press release, Eby said the move came amid “unprecedented times.” The blanket allowance means distillers will be able to either create hand sanitizer themselves or donating “excess alcohol” to third parties who will manufacture the in-demand item.

Certain distilleries had already received authorization from the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch, given on a case-by-case basis, in the past couple of weeks to create the substance, including Wayward Distillery on Vancouver Island. In Surrey, Mainland Whisky had begun donating surface cleaner to anyone who brought a container.

Eby said distilleries will be free to sell or donate the hand sanitizer they produce, which must still meet all federal regulations. British Columbia’s announcement follows one by the federal government where it eased licensing, packaging and labelling requirements for hand sanitizer and other items.

