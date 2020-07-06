B.C. Social Development Minister Shane Simpson announces poverty reduction plan, March 18, 2019. (B.C. government)

B.C. extends income assistance exemption for COVID-19

Provincial program to match Ottawa’s CERB, student pay

B.C. residents receiving income or disability assistance can also collect federal COVID-19 relief payments without deduction as long as Ottawa’s emergency programs keep going, the province has announced.

The B.C. exemption was announced April 2, initially for three months. It now includes the Canada Emergency Student Benefit that took effect May 1 as well as the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, Ottawa’s main program for people who have lost income due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For those not eligible for federal benefits, the province’s temporary COVID-19 Crisis Supplement of $300 per month is extended for two more months. It goes to low-income seniors receiving the B.C. Seniors Supplement and income or disability assistance recipients in special care facilities. The additional crisis supplement payments will be automatically applied to cheques distributed on July 22 and Aug. 26.

“The extension of these programs will allow some breathing room for people to get back on their feet as we move through the restart plan,” said Shane Simpson, B.C. social development minister, in a statement July 6.

RELATED: Northern communities welcome in-B.C. travellers

RELATED: Business hiring plans remain muted in pandemic

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Shuswap business duo broaden downtown beach vibe

Just Posted

Revelstoke community helps those stranded during 30 hour Highway 1 closure

The closure west of the city was due to flooding

New Mount Revelstoke National Park campground opening July 15

It’s the first campground built in a mountain national park in over half a century

Milestone RCMP Cops For Kids fundraiser ride going virtual

You can join and help RCMP raise funds for families and possibly win 20th anniversary cycling shirt

QUIZ: A celebration of dogs

These are the dog days of summer. How much do you know about dogs?

Haze over Okanagan and Shuswap skies may have drifted from Siberia

Few active wildifres so far this summer in B.C.

B.C. accommodators need phone lines to light up as in-province travel given green light

Travel restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic have decimated the tourism and hospitality industries

Kelowna cyclist breaks national ‘everesting’ record

Jacob Rubuliak, 17, rode up and down Knox Mountain 38-and-a-half times, the equivalent elevation of Mount Everest

Okanagan man arrested after reports of assaults on Kal Lake pier

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP officers successful after takedown on railway trestle

Man charged in Rideau Hall crash had rifle, shotguns, high-capacity magazine: RCMP

Hurren is accused of threatening to cause death or bodily harm to the prime minister

Kamloops RCMP looking into officer’s ‘black face’ social media posts

“Is my skin racist?” comments Const. Rupert Meinke on Instagram post of skin treatment

B.C. extends income assistance exemption for COVID-19

Provincial program to match Ottawa’s CERB, student pay

Shuswap business duo broaden downtown beach vibe

Jody Boychuk and Eddy Johnston enjoying bigger, brighter Sicamous location

Two dead in motorcycle crashes on Hwy. 99 near Pemberton over the weekend

Crashes also sent multiple people to hospital

‘Falling like dominoes’: Pandemic could lead to closure of 10% of Canada’s legions

Data shows 167 out of 1,381 legions have applied for CEBA

Most Read