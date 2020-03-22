(Pixabay)

B.C. lays out guidelines for construction industry, but keeps sites open

Rules include staying two metres apart ‘where possible’

The B.C. government has laid out guidelines for the construction industry to slow transmission of COVID-19.

In a Sunday news release, the province said the guidelines were meant to provide clarity to the industry, which has not been shut down due to the novel coronavirus.

As of Sunday, at least 426 people have the virus and 10 have died as a result.

The guidelines issued by the province include having no more than 50 people in the same space “in any circumstance,” and that “where possible,” employees should stay two metres away from each other.

Other guidelines include:

  • Signage to be posted limiting elevator occupants to four people
  • Reduce in-person meetings and gathering
  • Hold site meetings in open spaces or outside
  • Increase hand-washing stations
  • Maintain daily list of employees on site

The province said all common areas and surfaces should also be cleaned at end of day, including washrooms, shared offices, common tables, desks, light switches and door handles.

Anyone with COVID-19-like symptoms, such as sore throat, fever, sneezing or coughing, must self-isolate at home for 14 days.

READ MORE: Forestry giant Interfor curtails operations in the face of COVID-19

READ MORE: B.C. to allow restaurants to use laid-off servers to deliver alcohol

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Forestry giant Interfor curtails operations in the face of COVID-19

Just Posted

‘COVID-19 is definitely in the community and definitely spreading’: Local clinic warns Revelstoke

‘Assume that everyone you know is incubating the virus and potentially contagious’

Interior Health cancels day programs, prioritizes admissions to protect seniors receiving care

Respite care, day programs cancelled as health authority ready themselves for COVID-19

Updated: Third Revelstoke heliskiing company declares COVID-19 case

The three cases have been reported in less than a week

More than 400 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths in B.C.

27 people are currently in hospital with 12 people in intensive care

Baking a legacy out of flour and salt

Karina Miller is the owner of Pretty Baked Pie Co. in Revelstoke

Not time for state of emergency, Trudeau says, but Parliament asked to pass COVID-19 aid

The $82-billion package would pause student loans, allow homeowners to defer mortgages

B.C. lays out guidelines for construction industry, but keeps sites open

Rules include staying two metres apart ‘where possible’

Okanagan city’s recreation services staff served with layoff notices

Vernon issues more than 100 notices to part-time staff after closing rec facilities due to COVID-19

Forestry giant Interfor curtails operations in the face of COVID-19

Forestry giant set to reduce production by 60 per cent for at least two weeks.

Drug charges result in fine and judge questions why offender was ‘almost falling asleep’ in court

A provincial court judge paused to ask if a Keremeos man was… Continue reading

B.C. to allow restaurants to use laid-off servers to deliver alcohol

Restaurants are allowed to use unemployed servers to deliver liquor products

Summerland quilter ready to produce reusable face masks

Fabric masks would be 50 per cent as effective as N95 masks against COVID-19 virus

B.C. scientist one of many fighting coronavirus pandemic on dozens of fronts

The federal government awarded almost $27 million in grants to coronavirus-related research

Letter: Premier Horgan’s performance disappointing

Leader compromising values he once held dear

Most Read