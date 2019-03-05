Spectra Energy natural gas processing plant near Fort Nelson, part of B.C.’s extensive gas resources seeking additional markets via LNG exports. (Black Press files)

B.C.’s natural gas taxes deter new investment, study says

Fifth highest among energy producing regions in North America

B.C.’s tax rate on new natural gas investments was 31.9 per cent in 2018, higher than all other provinces except Saskatchewan, says a new study by University of Calgary economist Jack Mintz.

The detailed tax and resource royalty comparison comes as B.C. prepares for construction of its first liquefied natural gas export facility at Kitimat, entering into the fiercely competitive international market for LNG and pipeline gas.

“Developing B.C.’s natural gas resources has been a priority for successive provincial governments, and yet its tax rate on new natural gas investments is highly uncompetitive with neighbouring and competing jurisdictions,” said Mintz, who calculated the effective tax rates in a study for the Fraser Institute.

more to come…

