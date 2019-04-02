B.C. Finance Minister Carole James. (Black Press Media)

B.C. takes aim at ‘shell companies’ hiding property ownership

Finance Minister Carole James says law to prevent tax evasion, money laundering

The B.C. government is changing legislation to force businesses and partnerships to disclose the actual owners of property, as part of its effort to curtail tax evasion and money laundering.

Finance Minister Carole James introduced two bills Tuesday, one to require disclosure of property owners, and another to set up a “transparency registry” to keep records up to date and curtail the use of “shell companies” to avoid identification.

“Currently companies are susceptible to being used for criminal activity, as they are able to hide the identity of the owners of the company,” James told the legislature. “The transparency register will be kept in a company’s records office, and information on it will be accessible to the police, tax authorities and regulators in investigation.”

James said the goal is to have the registry in operation by 2020, listing beneficial ownership for corporations and trusts.

The Land Owner Transparency Act will be backed up by random audits to ensure compliance, and there will be fines for failing to register.

“For years, people were able to use shell companies, trusts and partnerships to hide who really owned the property in British Columbia,” James said. “The act sets out a framework for increasing transparency of ownership in the province by requiring disclosure from corporations, trustees and partnerships about the underlying owners of land.”

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. carbon tax up April 1, other provinces begin to catch up

Just Posted

First bear of 2019 spotted in Revelstoke

As spring rolls in Bear Aware warns people to once again be vigilant with attractants

BC Wildfire: Two new fires sparked in Kamloops Fire Centre

Both fires are 0.01 hectares in size, with one northeast of Merritt and the other near Monte Lake

Revelstoke roads and weather

Another warm one

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Here comes the rain again — but first, some sun

Environment Canada is forecasting a sunny day

Letter to the editor: Revelstoke, Speak Now

If you’re not interested in politics and you’re not sure about the… Continue reading

Cabinet members openly debate Jody Wilson-Raybould’s future in Liberal caucus

Ontario’s Liberal MPs are due to have a mid-day meeting to discuss the issue

LETTERS: Student demand to stop carbon fuel use can’t be achieved

Nuclear power is the only technology that would do it quickly

Student, 23, charged with arson in connection to Vancouver college fires

Nasradin Abdusamad Ali of Surrey charged with arson, possessing incendiary material

Canada’s failure to fight climate change ‘disturbing,’ environment watchdog says

Canada is not on track to hit its 2030 target

Butts, Wilson-Raybould texts show mounting anger, frustration over shuffle

Butts has submitted text messages to the House of Commons justice committee

Man arrested after alleged sexual assault of another man along B.C. trail

Sexual assault occurred on a Thetis Lake Park trail just after 7 p.m. Monday

B.C. man not guilty after pouring boiling water on roommate in egg dispute

Anbo Wang, 44, had been charged with assault after the dispute that occurred a year ago

Kidney Walk returns to Kelowna

The fight against kidney disease has three Okanagan events on June 2

Summerland’s Emergency Social Services receives award of excellence

15-member organization honoured at 81st annual Business and Community Excellence Awards

Most Read