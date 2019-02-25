(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)

B.C. targets below-the-radar condo flippers in first-of-its-kind registry

Developers will have to report identity and citizenship of anyone completing a contract assignment

The B.C. government says it has launched Canada’s first registry aimed at cracking down on pre-sale property flipping and tax evasion in its real estate market.

The Ministry of Finance says the Condo and Strata Assignment Integrity Register will improve fairness and transparency in property transactions.

READ MORE: B.C. changes rules to stop real estate ‘shadow flipping’

Finance Minister Carol James said in a news release on Monday that the register will take “real action to moderate the condo market,” and is already starting to see results in Metro Vancouver.

Condo developers will be required to securely gather and report the identity and citizenship of anyone completing a contract assignment in a project.

A contract assignment occurs when a buyer sells, or “flips,” their purchase contract of a condo to another buyer, often at a higher price, before construction of the building is complete.

Currently flipping can occur without any oversight and the province says the practice has been a factor in raising real estate prices while facilitating tax evasion when capital gains and other taxes are not applied.

“For too long, speculators and tax evaders have been taking advantage of loopholes in our real estate market, driving up prices and shutting British Columbians out of the market,” James said.

The finance ministry says it’s unknown how many pre-sale property flips occur each year because the transactions aren’t reported.

Developers are now required to collect and record assignment information and file a report each quarter, with the first due April 30, covering the period from Jan. 1 to March 31, 2019.

“The B.C. government will use this information to ensure that people who assign condos are paying the appropriate income tax, capital gains and property transfer tax,” the release says.

The filing fee per assignment is $195, which the government says is a small fraction of the cost of flipping a condo unit.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Buffett’s appetite for big deal soured by ‘sky-high’ prices
Next story
BC Tech Summit to help equip teens for jobs of the future

Just Posted

Alice in Wonderland ballet coming March 3

Local dancers to perform second annual ballet production

Bears about to wake up around the Okanagan

Conservation officer Micah Kneller said bears should be waking up any day now.

Grizzlies’ first playoff game Tuesday in Revelstoke

After the regular season the Revelstoke Grizzlies finished first in the Doug… Continue reading

CSRD pursuing flood-risk maps of Shuswap

Mapping of flood-prone areas can help local governments and public be better prepared

Ready for an up close view of Planet of the Apes

Empire Movies will bring a few of its Planet of the Apes creations to the KFX Kelowna Fan Experience

Powder pandemonium: Video goes viral after B.C. ski resort receives 55cm of snow

Rope drop video attracts 126,000 views in 24 hours after Fernie Alpine Resort receives 55cm of snow

All measles cases in Vancouver outbreak came from abroad, officials says

Best defence against the measles is to get both MMR vaccines

Youth won’t be charged for posting gun photo, say Chilliwack RCMP

Police say incident a reminder for kids to think before posting to social media

Shuswap stores included in brewer’s yeast recall for peanut allergies

No complaints reported regarding peanut contamination in any products sold locally

Trudeau should be ordered to explain his actions on SCN-Lavalin: Scheer

Liberals don’t appear ready to support the Conservative motion to call Trudeau to testify

Kelowna RCMP find wanted man in motel

RCMP took a wanted man into custody Saturday night

Human remains found at scene of fire near Tofino

The remains were discovered as officials were investigating a structure fire in Warn Bay

Editorial: Seatbelts overdue on school buses

Should there be seatbelts on school buses? Increasingly, people seem to think… Continue reading

Okanagan city councillor calls for ‘zero tolerance’ for ‘trouble makers’

Vernon Coun. Scott Anderson looks to City of Penticton for example

Most Read