Hydrogen fuel pump in Vancouver is one of 10 funded by the B.C. government in 2020. (Canadian Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association)

Hydrogen fuel pump in Vancouver is one of 10 funded by the B.C. government in 2020. (Canadian Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association)

B.C. targets heavy trucking for next hydrogen fuel development

Mixing with natural gas part of Canada’s first hydrogen strategy

Having joined the international push to reach “net zero” greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, the B.C. government is banking on hydrogen production for fuel to replace gasoline, diesel and natural gas.

Energy Minister Bruce Ralston released B.C.’s hydrogen strategy in Vancouver Tuesday, calling it the first one in Canada. Flanked by hydrogen industry players who have joined a government partnership, Ralston said the first priority is getting a foothold for hydrogen vehicles in commercial trucking.

Electric passenger vehicles and charging stations are becoming more common, but there are few places to fuel up a hydrogen fuel cell vehicle. Ralston announced $10 million last September to finance development of the industry, including 10 filling stations in B.C.

Battery mass and charging time are significant limitations for large transport trucks using electric motors, and fewer filling stations are needed for established freight hauling routes, Ralston said: “We think the next frontier is in the heavy duty market.”

The B.C. government’s greenhouse gas emission targets for 2030 and 2050 are expected to require large-scale commercial use of hydrogen as fuel to reduce carbon fuel use in transportation, heating, industrial processing and other energy-intensive industries.

more to come…

Alternative energyBC politicsClimate change

Previous story
Customers still masking up at many B.C. businesses as provincial mask mandate eases

Just Posted

Casey Brown riding Trek at SilverStar Mountain Resort during CLIF Crankworx Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (Clint Trahan photo)
Women’s invitational mountain biking event coming to Revelstoke

A pen. (Juraj Varga/Pixabay
Morning Start: The hole on your pen cap prevents choking hazard

In Revelstoke, students at Arrow Heights Elementary tackled invasive species. Collaborating with the Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society, students in Tara Johnson’s Grade 6/7 class pulled invasive species from the ecologically sensitive wetland adjacent to the Columbia and Illecillewaet Rivers. (Contributed-Wildsight)
Revelstoke students learn in their wild backyards

Maggie Davis, who performs as May Davis, is releasing her first full length album on July 17. The title track, Ticket to Ride, came out June 24 and the music video is coming on July 9. (Contributed by Zoya Lynch)
Like telling secrets: Revelstoke’s May Davis to release new music July 17