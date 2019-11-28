Winter doesn’t slow anyone down on the Interior’s Triang-ale Trail connecting Kamloops, the Shuswap and Vernon. (BC Ale Trail photo)

BC Ale Trail showcases thirst-quenching winter stops in North-Okanagan-Shuswap

Video features local microbreweries and outdoor attractions

Residents of the Thompson, North Okanagan Shuswap are connected by roads, trails and a taste for craft beer.

The Kamloops, Vernon and Shuswap “Triang-ale Trail” is part of The BC Ale Trail project was created to promote the province’s micro-brewers as well as different activities in communities along the ale-trail network.

With snow on the mountains and a chill in the air, the focus for the Kamloops, Vernon and Shuswap Triang-Ale Trail has shifted into winter, and a new video has been released featuring local outdoors attractions, including the Larch Hills, Kalmalka Lake and Silverstar, and local brewers including Crannóg Ales and the Barley Station in the Shuswap and Vernon’s Marten Brewing Co.

“There is a different attraction here for every visitor, whether it’s an outdoor adventure, a farmyard experience, or an urban exploration,” states the BC Ale Trail website of the Kamloops, Vernon, Shuswap leg.

For more information, visit bcaletrail.ca.

Full video below

For more information, visit bcaletrail.ca.

Read more: Okanagan taps into hoppy IPA scene

Read more: Shuswap haskap berries inspire flavourful B.C. beers

Read more: Morning Start: How much of your pint do you spill in your beard?

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
CCTS says telecoms complaints surge for another year on billing, contract issues

Just Posted

Youth recipient of $15,000 grant to respond to an urgent local need announced Dec. 3

Future Launch Community Challenge an RBC Foundation and Community Foundation nation-wide project

Winter permit now in place for Rogers Pass

High of minus three today

Environment Canada issues wind warning for West Columbia region

Temperatures are expected to continue to drop Thursday and Friday

Revelstoke Grizzlies’ new coach lives and breathes hockey

“I can watch it 24/7”

Three shows at Traverse this weekend

See the Pender Street Steppers on Thursday, Jodie B Friday and Blacked Out and The Corps Saturday

VIDEO: Newspaper’s ‘Photos with Satan’ ad appears on late-night TV

Seth Meyers referred to the mistake in the Comox Valley Record in his monologue on Nov. 27

Babies who eat peanuts are less likely to develop allergy, study suggests

Data from 2,600 Canadian kids used in long-running study on root causes of chronic diseases

Kids read better with dogs: UBCO study

A UBC Okanagan study shows students spend more time reading when a dog is present

Man jailed for threatening to burn down Vernon hospital

The 34-year-old has was on probation for two earlier convictions at the time of the incident

Name selected for Coalmont park

Family donated parcels of land for creation of park

Penticton firm to design web interface for GoByBike BC

Software will integrate with fitness trackers such as Strava and MapMyRun

Man who hit moose on northern highway wins battle with ICBC

Ronald Driedger slammed on his brakes, wrecking them, before hitting a moose

Crude photos land Penticton’s Santa on the ‘naughty list’

Gary Haupt said his upcoming contract to be the Cherry Lane Santa has been terminated

Earthquake felt in and near Penticton

Quake occurred 14 kilometres from Penticton early on the morning of Nov. 28.

Most Read