BC Transit contract awarded to Revelstoke Connection

BC Transit has awarded the contract to operate conventional and custom transit services in the Revelstoke Transit System to Revelstoke Connection Ltd. effective April 1, 2019.

Revelstoke Connection Ltd. will be assuming responsibility of operations of services in the Revelstoke Transit System from Lyndon Enterprises.

The contract award to Revelstoke Connection Ltd. follows the province’s open and transparent procurement process.

BC Transit thanks Lyndon Enterprises for their commitment and dedication to delivering transit services to their community.

Schedules, routing and fares will not change as a result of the change in operating company. BC Transit is working with Revelstoke Connection Ltd. and the existing service provider to ensure a seamless transition of services.