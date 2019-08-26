Black Press expansion creates jobs in the Okanagan

Vernon’s largest printing press is getting even bigger.

Black Press’ Vernon production facility is expanding with a new alphaliner, which will create more jobs.

“With all the new upgrades we’re going to need more people,” said Dave Hamilton, Black Press President.

Those interested in applying for the job can come by The Morning Star Wednesday, Aug. 28 for an on-site job fair from 3-7 p.m. On-the-spot interviews will take place for those interested in once-a-week work to supplement their income. The Tuesday night shifts pay $16 an hour.

“We also would welcome adult drivers and carriers,” said Hamilton of the production which prints The Morning Star and is located at the rear of the newspaper office.

The facility upgrade is to the alphaliner, a portion of the press which inserts flyers into the newspaper. The faster machine, with more pockets, increases capacity.

The upgrade, to take place mid-September, will benefit more than just The Morning Star.

“Vernon powers the entire Okanagan from Revelstoke to Princeton and beyond,” said Hamilton of the newspaper printed locally.

“It’s a faster machine with more pockets and 10 per cent more capacity for clients needs.”

