Angeline Haslett of Harrison Hot Springs took her winning photo of singer Shakura S’Aida at the Memorial Hall in Harrison last summer during the Harrison Festival of the Arts. (Angeline Haslett)

Black Press Media wins awards for best email newsletter, best contest

Recognition for ‘This Week in B.C.’ newsletter and 2018 Amateur Photographer of the Year contest

Black Press Media recently won two awards for digital innovation in the news media industry.

The company’s 2018 Amateur Photographer of the Year contest won Best Contest and/or Promotion in North America in its category (more than 750,000 unique visitors) from the Local Media Association, a U.S.-based organization with more than 3,000 active members.

PHOTOS: Meet the winners of the 2018 Amateur Photographer of the Year contest

The contest received more than 25,000 photos from 6,000 entrants for categories such as wildlife, people, pets and food.

“Black Press Media’s amateur photographer contest capitalized on the public’s innate desire to create and contribute, earning them new audience in the process,” the judges said. “The results were quantitatively impressive, and qualitatively stunning!”

The company also won Best Email Newsletter for its weekly “This Week in B.C.” newsletter from Second Street, a U.S.-based business that provides software for media companies and marketers to run contests and interactive content.

“This Week in B.C.,” launched in June 2018, comes out every Saturday morning with the best stories you might have missed from our newsrooms across the province. It has more than 10,000 subscribers. To sign up, enter one of Black Press Media’s contests and opt-in for the newsletter here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
U.S. grounding of Boeing jet shows limits of company’s clout

Just Posted

Revelstoke Adaptive Ski Program helps woman try paragliding

‘Put it on your bucket list’

Resolution calls for gas price regulation

District of Sicamous resolution, to be presented this spring, claims B.C. prices are too high

VIDEO: Guided snowshoe walks in Mount Revelstoke National Park

It takes a forest to raise a tree

Revelstoke roads and weather

The Upper Arrow Lake Ferry is out of service

Revy Let’s Talk: Cocaine, harm reduction and stigma. Oh my!

Story submitted anonymously to Stacie Byrne for this column. Cocaine is my… Continue reading

Air Canada, WestJet expected to take financial hit from 737 Max 8 ban

The ban comes four days after the Ethiopian Airlines disaster that killed all 157 people on board

Kelowna’s Journey Home board marks success

The board has added 6 members and has raised over $1 million

RCMP arrest man allegedly involved in Lake Country home invasion

Alec Ambrosius Roberts was arrested on March 11

Vancouver businessman to plead not guilty in U.S. college exams scandal

David Sidoo is charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud

Peachland council addresses changes needed for local parks

The rental of the Peachland Pier was also discussed

Sick toddler fights for life at BC Children’s Hospital

1.5-year-old London is on life support and in critical condition at BC Children’s Hospital.

Three people deemed heroes after rescuing another in fiery crash on B.C. highway

Two people taken to hospital following head-on collision near Port Alberni

Kelowna Students’ Union gears up for Right to Life demonstration

The UBC Students’ Union Okanagan president recommends help hot line to students

Buckerfield’s Salmon Arm store set to reopen days after fire

Staff will be on site selling animal feed and pet food from the store’s parking lot on March 14

Most Read