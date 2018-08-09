Rylee and Amber Sinclair pick up 36 blizzards for their co-workers at Vernon Toyota Thursday in support of Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)

Blizzards support B.C. kids

Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen today!

With the mercury hitting the high 30s today, it’s the perfect time to beat the heat with a cool treat.

And what better day than Miracle Treat Day, which is underway at Dairy Queen, in support of kids.

“All proceeds from every Blizzard sale will go to children’s hospitals, in our case the money will go to B.C. Children’s Hospital in Vancouver,” said Sheldon Aldrich, owner of Vernon’s Dairy Queen.

See: Miracle Treat Day returns

“Our best year ever was in 2015, we sold 1,692 Blizzards.”

Last year $6,629 in Blizzard donations were made. There were 223 mini Blizzards sold, 624 small, 464 medium and 92 large for a total of 1,403.

In the last 11 years that Aldrich has owned the Vernon store, he says they have sold 13,632 Blizzards on Miracle Treat Day, raising $61,372.

Dairy Queen stores throughout the U.S. and Canada have raised a combined $135 million.

From Cotton Candy to Cappuccino Skor, Dairy Queen can make almost any flavour possible.

But it’s a staple flavour that most guests go for.

“While it’s not mine, the No. 1 is Oreo,” said Aldrich, who prefers Reese.

Vernon Toyota was among those supporting the cause Thursday. The local car dealer pre-ordered 35 Blizzards for their staff.

Over in Alberta, a Lumby native donated 160 Blizzards to every kid at Alberta Children’s Hospital. Trent Beday grew up in Lumby but now owns an Airdrie Dairy Queen and he made the generous donation Thursday.

Those who aren’t into ice cream can still help by making a donation and getting a paper balloon to put their name on and display in the store.

Cash roundups are also encouraged.

“Throughout the year we do a roundup, and we’ve already raised $1,100 this year,” said Aldrich.

