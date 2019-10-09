Breast cancer research builds support in Okanagan thanks to Home Hardware

Stores matching donations until Oct. 31

It’s Breast Cancer Awareness month and Home Hardware wants to help advance breast cancer research and care for families in the Interior.

So until Oct. 31st, Home Hardware is doubling its impact by matching donations dollar-for-dollar up to $50,000!

Customers can make a donation online at bccancerfoundation.com/homehardware or in-store at locations in Vernon, Salmon Arm, Kelowna and Penticton.

Funds raised will support the latest breakthroughs in breast cancer research and care at BC Cancer – Kelowna.

“This year, more than 3,700 British Columbians will be diagnosed with breast cancer and it’s reported to account for around 25 per cent of all new cancer cases in women,” states the BC Cancer Foundation. “With donor support, BC Cancer clinicians can continue to advance research and treatment options and stay one step ahead of the disease.”

READ MORE: Shuswap breast cancer patient finds joy in hiding painted rocks

READ MORE: More women may need breast cancer gene test, U.S. guidelines say

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Pace of Canadian housing starts slowed in September but less than expected

Just Posted

Revelstoke City Council approves Tax Exemption Bylaw for 2020

All of the churchs are on the list

Kootenay Columbia candidates talk caribou preservation

The debate on how to protect Mountain Caribou has been ongoing in… Continue reading

Revelstoke roads and weather: mainly sunny

High seven degrees

Parks Canada removing beetle infested trees in Glacier National Park

Spruce beetles are bark beetles, native to B.C., that typically infest downed or weakened trees

Beware: Requests to test water in people’s homes in Malakwa draw suspicion

Door-to-door visits do not match the timing or description of the last CSRD consultant visit to the area

Rap video features Okanagan city’s underbelly

“Even in some of the harder areas in Vernon it is still beautiful here,” Alfy’O

Matsqui First Nation files claim against feds for sale of reserve lands 150 years ago

Over 99 per cent of reserve land sold to settlers with compensation, according to claim

Breast cancer research builds support in Okanagan thanks to Home Hardware

Stores matching donations until Oct. 31

Volunteer to help save the burrowing owl in the South Okanagan

The Burrowing Owl Conservation Society is hosting a work party to help with owl habitat

Kelowna trial date set for man charged with smuggling drugs over Osoyoos border

Armando Esparza-Ochoa didn’t appear either in court or by video-link today

TransUnion Canada says data on 37,000 Canadians may have been compromised

Both of Canada’s credit monitoring agencies have seen customer data compromised

Qigong and tai chi session scheduled in Summerland

Exercises will be taught at Summerland Drop In on Oct. 17

PET OF THE WEEK: Tweety wants to grow up in a loving home

Six-month-old cat lives at Critteraid in Summerland

Okanagan Symphony Orchestra celebrates 60 years with three local shows

The OCO will perform in Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon this October

Most Read