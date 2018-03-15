Business spotlight: PJ’s Restaurant on the move

PJs restaurant is moving from its location at 530 Trans-Canada Highway to Centenoka Park Mall. They will close on March 19 and reopen on the 24th.

Owner Ken Sui says their hours will change as well. They will be open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Michele Larson, who is the front end manager says the staff are looking forward to this new exciting venture.

“There will be more foot traffic coming in. It will be for the mall, bringing more people in. We’ll have the same menu but look for some new healthier choices as well.”

PJs has been at its current location for 17 years (It was a Smitty’s before that). Ken has owned the business for the past decade.

“We’re so excited for our loyal customers to see our new digs,” says Michele. “Customers are already reserving spots.”

Holistic massages

Angela Den Otter is now offering Holistic Body Work in a treatment room at HealthQuest Natural Health and Gift Gallery at 191 Shuswap St. NE.

Angela describes her treatments as “intuitive body work” as she uses a combination of healing massage, pressure point release (Shiatsu), reflexology, and Reiki (energy work).

She offers any of these individually, but she says many of her clients find using them together in a session is incredibly effective.

Den Otter says her background of 10 years in conventional health care as a nurse has proven to be extremely beneficial to her alternative care practice.

To book an appointment, or to find out more about her treatments call or text her at 250-803-2769, or visit her Facebook page Angela’s Holistic Massage and Energy Work. The cost is $40 for an hour or $24 for half an hour.

Den Otter is available Monday through Friday 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., by appointment only.

Proair in new location

This year Proair celebrates its 10th anniversary and they are settled in their new location at 1481 10th Ave SW.

“It’s almost the same square footage but it feels bigger because of the height of the ceilings. It’s a different layout and it’s improved and modern in every sense,” says Leah Shaw, who owns the business with her husband, Steve Genn.

“We have a bigger showroom now to showcase more fireplaces. We are a dealer for the US made York brand, and we offer full HVAC services on all makes and models.”

They had to move from their former location because the Department of Transportation and Highways needed to expropriate their property to expand the highway.

In the first week of April Tanto Latte Italian Cheese Factory will be opening in the other half of their building. They will offer organic mozzarella and ricotta cheese made right there on the premises.

Proair is open Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but they offer 24 hour emergency service. Leah also does freelance work for CBC but she enjoys her job at the office.

“I enjoy the crew, the customers, and offering the kind of service people appreciate. It makes my day to day life more enjoyable. I deal with the people in the Shuswap every day.”