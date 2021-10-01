Cactus Club on Water Street in downtown Kelowna. (Google Maps photo)

Cactus Club confirms Vernon opening for 2022

Company representative says information is limited at this time

Once Temptasian announced its closure in August, speculation quickly stirred about what may take its place along Anderson Way in Vernon.

Owner Gloria Robinson told the Morning Star that while she couldn’t disclose the name of the business that would be moving in, she said it would be a great fit for the space and for the community.

Speculation online pointed to the Keg, Montanas and Cactus Club as likely candidates.

One of these guesses may, in fact, be correct.

While communications director Tory Nash said information was limited at this time, Cactus Club is planning a location in Vernon for 2022.

It has yet to be confirmed if the restaurant will be located in the old Temptasian building.

