The former Temptasian Restaurant in Vernon’s north end will soon be home to the Cactus Club Cafe. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Cactus Club opening later this year in Vernon

Former Temptasion Restaurant will become one of the popular chain restaurants

We know it’s coming.

We just don’t know when it will open.

The Cactus Club Cafe is coming to Vernon at some point in 2022, taking over the building formerly housed by Temptasian Restaurant in the city’s north end.

“While Cactus Club appreciates you thinking of them for this opportunity, their full efforts are focused on business operations at this time,” said Simone Abt, managing partner of Elettra Communications, who handles media relations for Cactus Club in response to an interview request.

“We will keep this in mind later this year when we are closer to our opening. Thank you for the opportunity and for your understanding.”

According to its website, Cactus Club Cafe is “one of the most successful concepts in Canada…continually recognized as one of the best places to work.”

Its existing locations – including two facilities in Kelowna – continue to experience double-digit growth.

Cactus Club Cafe was founded on the West Coast and is expanding across Canada, offering incredible global cuisine using local ingredients.

“We are committed to sourcing in an environmentally and socially responsible way,” says the company. “We proudly support Canadian farmers and partner with leading organizations such as Ocean Wise and the Canadian Roundtable for Sustainable Beef to promote continuous improvement across the food supply chain.”

The company states it loves giving back to its communities. Over the past five years, the restaurant chain has donated more than $1 million to local charities.

