Call police on COVID-19 vaccination card refusers, B.C.’s John Horgan says

With B.C.’s new COVID-19 proof of vaccination system set to take effect on Sept. 13, B.C. Premier John Horgan says businesses asked for it, they should use it and they should call the police if they have trouble with patrons refusing to show it.

The B.C. Vaccine Card will be required for entry to restaurants, bars, casinos, fitness clubs, ticketed indoor sports events and other non-essential group functions such as weddings and choir practices, in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19’s contagious delta variant that is driving new cases up to more than 700 a day in B.C.

Since the announcement of the vaccine passport system on Aug. 23, following in the footsteps of Quebec and Manitoba to curb spread, some B.C. business operators have said they will not ask customers for their vaccine records.

“We brought forward the B.C. vaccination card at the request of chambers of commerce, the business community, the hospitality sector,” Horgan told reporters while visiting the Logan Lake fire department Aug. 27. “This is a tool that they wanted at their disposal so they could demonstrate to their patrons that everyone in their establishment has done everything they could to protect themselves, their families and their community.

“With respect to enforcement, it’s not unlike night clubs or the hospitality sector. If they have difficulty with patrons, they call law enforcement, and that’s what I would expect would happen with respect to the vaccination card as well.”

BC legislatureBC politicsCoronavirus