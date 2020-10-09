A welder works in a factory in Quebec City, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Canada adds 378,000 jobs in September, accelerating growth from August

The overall gains in September brought employment to within 720,000 of pre-pandemic levels

Statistics Canada says the country added 378,000 jobs in September as Canadians adapted to back-to-school routines and their parents went back to work.

The overall gains in September brought employment to within 720,000 of pre-pandemic levels.

The agency says mothers and fathers had employment levels that matched what was recorded pre-pandemic, but notes it is taking longer for mothers to get back to regular working hours.

The number of mothers who worked less than half their usual hours in September was 70 per cent higher than in February, compared with 23.7 per cent for fathers.

The agency also says that a higher percentage of mothers than fathers reported working from home in the month, suggesting that child-care responsibilities were still falling on women.

Overall, the unemployment rate fell to 9.0 per cent, continuing its slide down from the record-high of 13.7 per cent recorded in May.

Economists had expected a slower pace of job gains in September following the trajectory over the summer. Canada’s labour market gained 240,000 jobs in August, a slowing from the 418,500 jobs gained in July.

Financial data firm Refinitiv said economist estimates were for a gain of 156,600 jobs and an unemployment rate of 9.7 per cent.

Most of the employment in September was in full-time work, which rose by 334,000 after months of faster gains in part-time employment.

Statistics Canada also says that gains were recorded in every province except New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island, with Ontario and Quebec leading the way.

Still, there were 1.8 million Canadians unemployed in September, with the vast majority, about 1.5 million, looking for work.

Statistics Canada says the unemployment rate would have been 11.9 per cent in September had it included in its calculation people who wanted a job, but didn’t look for work.

CIBC senior economist Royce Mendes says the path ahead for the labour market is murky because of the rise in COVID-19 case counts.

“The country is now faced with new virus cases clearly trending in the wrong direction, threatening to upend the labour market recovery,” he writes.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. Liberals offer bridge financing, no more small business tax
Next story
NDP, B.C. Liberals call for 15% cap on restaurant delivery fees

Just Posted

80-year-old Revelstokian smashes national track and field records

Marek Glowacki has played the sport all his life

No new COVID-19 cases in Revelstoke for August, September

The number of cases since January remains at three

BC VOTES: Clovechok is running on his record

Clovechok is the Liberal candidate for Columbia River Revelstoke

Federal NDP looks to criminalize domestic emotional abuse with new law

MP Randall Garrison introduces private member’s bill

UPDATE: Sinixt and B.C. argue rights at Supreme Court of Canada

The case of Richard Desautel was heard in Ottawa

No doubt second wave of COVID-19 will hit Indigenous communities harder: Miller

A First Nation in northern Saskatchewan went into lockdown and closed its schools due to COVID

NDP, B.C. Liberals call for 15% cap on restaurant delivery fees

Restaurant association says it will help them survive COVID-19

Bear shot in Lake Country due to ‘people problem’

Garbage ‘like crack cocaine’ to bears: Conservation Officer

It could snow along B.C. mountain passes over Thanksgiving weekend: Environment Canada

Snow tires have been mandatory on most B.C. highways since Oct. 1

B.C. expert asks residents to be wary as death cap mushrooms sprout

B.C. Centre for Disease Control is warning people of poisonous mushrooms

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

2 of 27 horses dead from Princeton farm seizure

The horses were moved to Armstrong for care after 97 animals seized from problem property

Alleged speeding car smashes into truck, light standard and 3 parked cars in Kelowna

According to witnesses the driver of the car took off on foot

Kelowna woman’s sister speaks out on the third anniversary of her murder

Russia Nicholson’s body was found in an orchard in October 2017

Most Read