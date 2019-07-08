Cause of wireless voice outage unclear for Rogers, Telus, Bell, Freedom

Wireless voice calls were dropped and many customers could not place or receive wireless voice calls

A man speaks on a mobile phone outside Rogers Communications Inc.’s annual general meeting of shareholders in Toronto on Tuesday, April 22, 2014. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese)

The cause of a service outage that affected voice calls on numerous Canadian mobile brands, starting Sunday afternoon, remained unclear Monday as carriers said only some customers continued to have problems.

“Teams are working hard to fully resolve the issue and we sincerely apologize to our customers,” a Rogers statement said Monday.

Telus, Bell Canada and Freedom also experienced problems with voice service about the same time but restoration began late Sunday.

None of the carriers had publicly stated a root cause of the disruption as of Monday afternoon.

The degraded quality of service included dropped wireless voice calls and an unspecified number of customers being unable to place or receive wireless voice calls.

“Some customers may still experience intermittent wireless voice service,” Freedom said in an email Monday afternoon. ”We sincerely apologize to any of our customers who were impacted by this issue.”

A Telus email statement said its customers began reporting an inability to receive or place voice calls with Freedom Mobile or Rogers customers starting about 2 p.m. Sunday but those problems were resolved about 1 a.m. Monday.

Bell Canada said its customers began experiencing problems Sunday afternoon as a result of problems with other carriers, which weren’t identified, but the service issues were resolved around 10 p.m. Sunday.

“We understand that customers at all Canadian wireless companies (including Bell, Virgin and Lucky Mobile) would have encountered problems calling or receiving calls from customers at the affected carriers,” Bell said in an email.

Besides their flagship brands, Telus offers the Koodo and Public Mobile services and Rogers offers Fido and Chatr.

David Paddon, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Time is running out to nominate the best in North Okanagan businesses

Just Posted

Immigration Canada’s new program will help foreign workers in Revelstoke

Local lawyer says workplace abuse happens more than we think

Clouds with chance of thunderstorms for Revelstoke today

Roads and weather for July 8

Revelstoke roller derby skates in first co-ed bout

The Derailers faced Okanagan Roller Derby in their second bout of the season

Holly Hyatt’s new album is ‘super feel good’

The jazz singer plays Revelstoke Summer Street Fest on July 11

Okanagan Valley on watch for severe thunderstorms this weekend

Central, North and South Okanagan are all on watch for heavy rain, strong wind gusts, hail and more

Historic military planes to take flight over Penticton

Two planes from the Commemorative Air Force are in Penticton this week for rides and tours

B.C. Tree Fruits launches Canadian Summer Staples contest

B.C. Tree Fruits is giving western Canadians the chance to win a trip for two to the Grey Cup

Experts consider best way to free salmon trapped below Fraser slide

Incident command post set up to tackle the fish passage problem from Lillooet

Canadian government to fund defence of Smuggler’s Inn owner

Robert Boule’s ‘Rowbotham application’ granted Friday in B.C. Supreme Court

RCMP: Cocaine, fentanyl and weapons seized from Penticton residence

Two men and a woman face several charges after search of heavily fortified house

Be prepared for smoke pollution this B.C. wildfire season

Interior Health says the best way to stay healthy is to reduce your exposure to smoke

RCMP: Car collides with Shuswap home in hit and run

RCMP Report: Salmon Arm police respond to report of theft, two collisions

Vancouver Island RCMP find intoxicated woman walking horse

Handler deemed to be intoxicated

UBC banned from marching in Vancouver Pride Parade after allowing ‘transphobic hate speech’

Ban linked to anti-SOGI activist Jenn Smith’s talk on campus

Most Read