‘Cheesy’ food truck opens in Revelstoke

There’s a new roadside food truck in Revelstoke specializing in grilled cheese sandwiches.

Killa B’s Grilla Cheese opened this month in the rest stop on the west side of the Columbia River, near the Highway 1 bridge.

Brandon and Ashton Pollard said the business idea has been a decade long dream.

When the two started to date, Ashton said Brandon would woo her with grilled cheese made with a secret recipe and technique. It worked and the two later married.

“Now it’s time to share the recipes with Revelstoke,” said Ashton.

Brandon said he loves grilled cheeses because they make him feel like a 10-year-old kid again. It’s comfort food.

Despite the pandemic and economic uncertainty, the pair said there are still hungry travellers and locals needing to eat. So far, business is steady.

“People have been stoked,” said Brandon.

He said the two have gotten a lot of community support.

“We’re feeling the love.”

When Brendan was six, he had an allergic reaction to a bee sting and had to go to hospital.

It was there his grandma said, “well, I guess we’ll have to call you bee.”

The name stuck and over the years morphed into Killa B, which seemed like a good name for a business.

Popular items on the menu include the classic and bacon so Gouda grilled cheese. The two said they also aim to have the best poutine in Revelstoke.

The food truck is open from noon until 8 p.m, every day except for Tuesday.

The aim is to have the food truck open until end of October, take a break down to Mexico (if international travel is allowed) and resume the business during the winter ski season.

