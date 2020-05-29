Chef Darren Bezanson will be opening his latest culinary offering, Bistro 1460, at Salmon Arm’s Hilltop Inn on June 4. (Contributed)

Chef brings farm-to-table approach to new Shuswap restaurant

Darren Bezanson opening Bistro 1460 at Hilltop Inn

Chef Darren Bezanson looks forward to sharing his love of good, locally sourced food with Salmon Arm.

The former owner of the Fairways Bistro at the Royal York Golf Course in Armstrong will be opening the doors to his latest culinary concept, Bistro 1460, at Salmon Arm’s Hilltop Inn, on June 4.

Bezanson explained the restaurant will offer a family friendly feel and pricing.

“So families can still feel like they can come out for dinner and not worry about blowing the budget for one meal out,” said Bezanson.

The dinner menu, now on the restaurant’s website, features such tantalizing starters as Korean barbecue pork tacos, bangers and mash and a cranberry and orange salad. The list of entrees includes wild mushroom crusted B.C. salmon with a blistered tomato caper sauce, house-breaded pork schnitzel with mushroom and onion gravy, house smoked slow braised barbecue ribs and spinach and artichoke stuffed portobello mushroom finished with roasted red pepper sauce and balsamic glaze.

The menu also includes an assortment of burgers, weekly features and beverages.

“One of the things I love to do to is make desserts, so we’ll be doing homemade desserts all the time,” adds Bezanson.

The Bistro 1460 owner has been working in kitchens for about 30 years, including a stint at the former Wicked Spoon. Over that time, his vision as a chef has focused in on supporting local food producers/providers, incorporating their products wherever possible.

“For me, it’s farm to table, to try and use as much local ingredients as possible… supporting other businesses with the hope that in turn we would see the same support for our business. We feel the only real way we can sustain the local economy is by supporting the local economy,” said Bezanson.

Opening a new restaurant amid a pandemic is not without its challenges, but Bezanson is doing just that with eyes wide open. Included on the Bistro 1460 website is a long list of health and safety precautions being taken to protect staff and customers.

“We’re limited to what we can do… if they don’t feel they want to sit in they’ll still be able to pick up dinner from us as well,” said Bezanson, who has a glass-half-full outlook on the timing of the restaurant’s opening.

Read more: COVID-19 adds cost for reopening downtown Salmon Arm businesses

Read more: Salmon Arm’s Alexander Street to be open to foot traffic only on Saturdays

“This is just a great opportunity for us to start a little bit slower, not necessarily jump right in…,” said Bezanson. “Sometimes you don’t get a chance to breathe where at least now you have a little chance to breathe.

“I know people are anxious to get out and about so we though the timing is perfect… We’d like to just give it a chance to get started, get a few people working again and just see where things go.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

restaurantSalmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. tourism seeks relief as businesses wait for COVID-19 restrictions to ease

Just Posted

City hall refurbishment comes in nearly $500,000 over budget

Revelstoke City Council voted unanimously to move forward despite the increased cost

Williamson Lake to open June 1

The park will be open for day use as well as camping

New task force to look at closing roads to vehicles in downtown Revelstoke

Councillor Cody Younker moved to have the Economic Recovery Task Force do stakeholder engagement

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for May 28

New cigar store, first rememberance day and May Day celebrations

Revelstoke City Hall to re-open June 1

Drop-in hours will be limited and appointments are available

Only four new COVID-19 cases, 228 active across B.C.

Health officials watching as activities ramp up

Parts of the TCT through Princeton will open to motorized vehicles Monday

Parts of the KVR trail through Princeton will open for motorized vehicles… Continue reading

Feds looking at ways to reunite families amid COVID-19 border restrictions with U.S.

Some families with members of dual-citizenship have become separated due to the pandemic

‘I knew what he wanted’: Kootenay man spends hours in tree as black bear patrols below

Francis Levasseur is no stranger to the outdoors, but a recent run-in with a bear caused quite a scare

COVID cancelled their wedding plans, so they married on a BC mountaintop

Ceremony was live streamed to friends and family around the world

Mother duck and babies rescued from Highway 97 in Lake Country

The mother and nine ducklings were taken to Duck Lake

Chef brings farm-to-table approach to new Shuswap restaurant

Darren Bezanson opening Bistro 1460 at Hilltop Inn

Trudeau acknowledges racial unrest in U.S.; ‘We also have work to do in Canada’

‘Anti-black racism, racism, is real; it’s in the United States, but it’s also in Canada,’ Trudeau says

EDITORIAL: Revisiting alcohol consumption

A proposal to allow alcohol consumption in some public spaces in Penticton deserves consideration

Most Read