CHMC reports annual pace of housing starts slowed to 201,973 in October

The decline came as the pace of urban starts fell 9.0 per cent

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts fell in October as the pace of new construction of apartment, townhouse, condo and other types of multiple-unit housing projects slowed.

The national housing agency says the seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts last month slowed to 201,973 units in October compared with 221,135 in September.

Economists had expected an annual pace of 221,200 for October, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

The decline came as the pace of urban starts fell 9.0 per cent. Urban starts of multiple-unit housing projects fell 12.5 per cent to 139,518 units in October, while starts of single-detached urban homes rose 2.4 per cent to 49,786 units.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 12,669 units.

The six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts was 218,598 in October, down from 223,276 in September.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hootsuite founder from B.C. seeks new CEO

Just Posted

Kelowna’s unemployment rate holds steady

Kelowna’s unemployment is well below the provincial and national average.

Province collecting input for strategy to prepare for climate change

The deadline is Jan. 10, 2020

Gas prices fluctuate by more than 10 cents across the Okanagan

On Thursday morning, a litre of gas in the Central Okanagan was 122.9 cents

Real estate prices from Peachland to Revelstoke cooling down: report

Average condo price down 14 per cent month-over-month

‘They’re the first witnesses to a crime’: insects key to solving murders

Dr. Gail Anderson specialises on insects that colonize dead bodies

More Canadians plan to attend Remembrance Day ceremonies this year: poll

But it’s not just about thanking veterans, the poll suggests; it’s also about learning from them.

Morning Start: Happy birthday, Gordon Ramsay

Your morning start for Friday, Nov. 8

Canadian economy lost 1,800 jobs in October, unemployment rate steadies

Job losses follow gains of 54,000 jobs in September and 81,000 in August

EDITORIAL: An ongoing call for peace

The quest for peace today seems just as elusive as it was during the First World War

Kane counts 3 points as Blackhawks roll to 5-2 win over Canucks

Vancouver suffers first regulation loss since Oct. 19

Young Chilliwack mother donates five organs to save others following her sudden death

Celebration of Life for Shera Morgan who died of a brain aneurysm is set for Nov. 9 at Tzeachten Hall

Support sought for Salmon Arm toddler with Brittle Bone Disease

Falls resulting in broken femur, tibia lead family to concerning diagnosis

$150,000 wakeboard boat stolen in West Kelowna

The 2018 Cobalt was stolen on Nov. 7

Trial begins for Lake Country man charged with sexual assault of teen

The man is facing charges for both sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 16

Most Read