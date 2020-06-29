FILE – A performer balances a lightbulb on his head during a preview of the Cirque Du Soleil production of “Kurios - Cabinet of Curiosities” in Sydney, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Rick Rycroft

Cirque du Soleil files for creditor protection, terminates 3,480 jobs due to COVID-19

Cirque du Soleil says it has entered into a ‘stalking horse’ purchase agreement with its existing shareholders

The Cirque du Soleil, whose aerobatic shows have been halted by COVID-19, has filed for creditor protection while it develops a plan to restart its business.

The company says it will seek court protection from creditors under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act at a hearing Tuesday at Quebec Superior Court.

Cirque du Soleil also announced the termination of approximately 3,480 employees previously furloughed in March.

In connection with the filing, Cirque du Soleil says it has entered into a “stalking horse” purchase agreement with its existing shareholders TPG, Fosun and Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec as well as Investissement Quebec as a debt provider.

It says the sponsors’ bid includes an intent to rehire a substantial majority of the terminated employees, business conditions allowing, when its operations can resume.

The company added that given that its resident shows in Las Vegas and Orlando are expected to resume before the rest of the its shows, the artists and show staff of the resident shows division are not affected.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Air Canada, WestJet to drop physical distancing policies as air travel ticks up

Just Posted

Liam’s Lowdown: Making my garden grow

I have no idea how to grow carrots or look after peas But, I’m trying nonetheless

More rain, more wind for Okanagan-Shuswap

Environment Canada calling for rain and wind Sunday, but a nice looking week lies ahead

Barclay’s ranch is site of present-day Summerland

Property was purchased by Sir Thomas Shaughnessy in 1902

Revelstoke projects see extra funding this year

The city received a $136,000 top up from 2019 MRDT and funds have been reallocated due to COVID-19

Jocelyn’s Jottings: What makes a home a home?

I grew up on farm in northern Alberta, in a house that… Continue reading

COVID-19 models show Canada’s situation is moving ‘in the right direction,’ Trudeau says

Cases, hospitalizations, cases on the way down, prime minister says

Canada’s wildlife comes to life on Salmon Arm artist’s map of nation inspired by grandmother

Felt artist Melissa Nasby to reveal project two years in the making on Canada Day

VIDEO: Market relocated to Summerland Arena parking lot

Summerland Sunday Farmers and Crafters Market opened on June 28

Baby otter recovering in Greater Victoria after mom killed by motorist

Wild ARC opens emergency fund for young pup

Man removed from Lake Country park for allegedly touching himself inappropriately

RCMP removed the 63-year-old man from the park without incident and transported him home

Man escorted from Okanagan park for inappropriately touching himself

RCMP removed 63-year-old following complaints

B.C. cuts taxi, limousine annual licence fee in half, brings in $5,000 cap

Transportation ministry said fees were lowered to help taxi operators amid pandemic

Tear gas deployed in North Okanagan on wanted man

Large police presence in Enderby June 27 as suspect hides out in apartment

Summerland electrical worker responds quickly to house fire

Incident occurred June 24 following lightning strike in Garnet Valley area

Most Read