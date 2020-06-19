Fill out a survey to guide potential programs and assistance for business recovery. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Community Futures survey asks what businesses need to recover

Survey deadline is June 24

What supports will your business need to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic?

The Revelstoke Business Information Centre wants to know in order to create specific programs to support businesses during the recovery process.

The survey takes five minutes and all results are confidential, the data will be released in aggregate form and used as a resource to support businesses and the community overall.

Go to surveymonkey.com/r/7SND8CV before June 24 to complete the survey.

The business information centre includes the Chamber of Commerce and Community Futures as well as others.

 

