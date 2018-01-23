(Creative commons)

Community Impact Investing to host local investment session

The Business and Information Centre in Revelstoke will be hosting a community investment session on Friday, Jan. 26. from 4 to 5 p.m.

Community Impact Investing is the process of connecting local investors to local investment opportunities.

While the demand for investing locally is increasing, traditional options available to investors limit where they can invest.

According to Community Impact Investing local investment capital leaves our community and is invested into far off stock markets and corporations.

Eden Yesh, the Invermere Branch Manager for Kootenay Employment Services, will host community investment sessions in most of the communities throughout the Kootenays. These sessions will highlight examples of how local investment vehicles have successfully met community needs across Canada, such as: affordable housing, renewable energy, sustainable agriculture and food production, locally-owned small business, technology, and community economic development projects.

The purpose of these sessions, said Yesh, is to discuss the local investment movement in British Columbia and establish two new Community Investment co-ops in Southeastern BC in 2018. The year-long initiative will be facilitated by Yesh and funded in part by the Province of BC, Kootenay Employment Services, and the BC Rural Centre.

“community investment co-ops tend to generate not only employment and economic activity, but also civic pride and new attitudes about local ability to drive positive community change,” said Yesh.

These co-ops offer mentorship, support, and a connection with local investors and customers who have a vested interest in their success.”

Each Community Investment session is open to the public. Light snacks and refreshments will be provided, and admission is free.

