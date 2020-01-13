Tuesday will be the last day of operation for One Big Table (Photo courtesy of One Big Table Facebook page)

Cooperative grocery store in Kelowna closes for good

One Big Table will shutting its doors on Tuesday after 912 days in operation

A cooperative-owned grocery store in Kelowna is closing its doors for good.

One Big Table will be ceasing operations on Tuesday (Jan. 14) after just two-and-a-half years in business.

Earlier in December, the grocery store said it would be closing due to months of slow sales and a high turnover rate with staff.

READ MORE: One big problem for downtown Kelowna co-operative grocery store

During its peak, the store provided local produce like vegetables, eggs and sauces to its over 1500 members.

“The reality of a small business is sometimes difficult to accept,” said a statement on the company’s website.

“We opened on Sept. 6, 2017, with big dreams. We worked hard and are immensely proud of our many accomplishments.”

In 2018, the business also won a civic community award when it generated $1 million in sales.

The store will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. tomorrow and remaining merchandise will be sold at 40 per cent off.

