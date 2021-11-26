Copper Brewing’s beloved mascot Porter poses with the Builder’s Pilsner. (Copper Brewing Co. photo)

Copper Brewing launches ‘Builder’s Pilsner’ to support Lake Country affordable housing

$1 of each four-pack or sleeve sold will go toward funding the Habitat for Humanity project

Kelowna’s Copper Brewing Co. has teamed up with the Canadian Home Builder’s Association-Central Okanagan to raise funds for the Lake Country affordable housing project with a brand new brew.

The Builder’s Pilsner is a “uniquely local” craft beer now available in liquor stores across the Okanagan. One dollar from the sale of each four-pack and sleeve will go towards Habitat for Humanity Okanagan’s Lake Country project. The CBHA-CO will also sell Builder’s Pilsner at all upcoming events.

Habitat for Humanity is working to build 12 affordable multi-family homes and are $1 million shy of the funding needed to complete the first phase of the project. The organization said efforts like the Builder’s Pilsner are key to helping close the gap.

“We love to see local helping local,” said Andrea Manifold, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Okanagan. “We are grateful for the collaborative effort of these two organizations to help us get one step closer to completing the project and ensuring local families have safe, decent, affordable housing.”

BC Craft beerKelownaOkanagan

