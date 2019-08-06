Cora breakfast chain to welcome first North Okanagan guests

Vernon will soon have its newest dedicated breakfast spot

Cora Breakfast and Lunch will have its Vernon grand opening at 5601 Anderson Way on August 20. (Provided)

Cora Breakfast and Lunch will host its first guests on Monday, Aug. 12, a week before its official grand opening on Aug. 20.

The Canadian breakfast chain will be kicking things off Cora-Style, opening the restaurant with an “Egg-Cracking Ceremony, during which the first symbolic omelette in the restaurant will be made,” public relations manager Isabel Picard said in a release.

The new location at 5601 Anderson Way is part of a nationwide expansion of the Cora network. It’s the first Cora restaurant in Vernon, the third in the Okanagan and the 11th in B.C.

The restaurant is holding giveaways throughout its opening week. Guests at the Aug. 20 grand opening can enjoy a free fruit cocktail. On Aug. 22 the first 50 guests will be given a free fruit infuser, and the first 200 guests on Aug. 23 will receive a free Cora shopping bag.

Kiwi, the restaurant’s mascot, will be present on Aug. 24 and 25 for a kids’ special weekend.

Cora Breakfast and Lunch started in 1987 when Madame Cora Tsouflidou bought a small abandoned snack bar in Montreal. Today there are close to 130 restaurants across Canada, and the Cora Franchise Group expects to open 10 more in 2019.

Brendan Shykora