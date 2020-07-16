B.C. Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Selina Robinson takes questions on changes to strata insurance rules, B.C. legislature, June 23, 2020. (B.C. government)

COVID-19: B.C.’s eviction ban for unpaid rent to end Sept. 1

Landlords must wait until July 2021 for full repayment

The B.C. government is ending its pandemic emergency restrictions on evicting tenants for unpaid rent as of Sept. 1, with allowances for people to catch up on rent owed until next summer.

As long as tenants keep up current rent as of September, they will have until July 2021 to pay the arrears in instalments, Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Selina Robinson announced July 16. A ban on rent increases during the pandemic is extended until December 2020.

“Recognizing that many renters and landlords worked together to make arrangements during this crisis, the framework will also leave some flexibility for landlords to work with renters to further adjust the payment amounts,” the ministry said in a statement. “For example, allowing lower payments in the beginning of the agreement and gradually increasing the payment amounts over time or extending the duration of the payment process past July 2021.”

Along with the ban on rent increases, an emergency provision allowing landlords to restrict access to the common areas of rental buildings to protect residents from virus contamination.

RELATED: BC Housing allows rent supplement for illegal suites

RELATED: B.C. gets $2 billion in latest federal COVID-19 aid

The ministry reports that nearly 85,000 people have qualified for B.C.’s temporary rent supplement program for people who have lost income during the pandemic. The program provides $500 per month for eligible households with dependents, and $300 for renters without dependents.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
$5 billion fall tax bill too much for B.C. business, NDP told
Next story
B.C. gets $2 billion in latest COVID-19 federal aid package

Just Posted

City of Revelstoke won’t make 2020 greenhouse gas emissions goal

In 2011 the city made a goal to decrease emissions by 20 per cent from 2007 to 2020

More than 25 recent COVID-19 cases linked to Kelowna-area exposures

This includes parties around Canada Day and the cluster at Krazy Cherries

Province announces $1.1 million in funding to restore caribou habitat

The seven projects are taking place across the province

Semi-truck driver charged after six-vehicle collision leaves several injured near Sicamous

Investigators believe a semi-truck crossed a double solid line along Trans-Canada Highway

Tough time for tree fruits as some B.C. farm products soar

Province reports record 2019 sales, largely due to cannabis

U.S. Military ‘Black Hawk’ helicopter lands at Kelowna International Airport

The helicopter was in Kelowna for a brief period of time to refuel

Fundraiser launched for Vernon man who lost foot in motorcycle crash

More than $15,600 raised for man severely injured in Tuesday collision on Highway 6

Nearly 6 people died from overdoses each day in June as B.C. sees continued spike

The death toll from an increasing toxic drug supply killed 175 people in B.C. in June

COVID-19: B.C.’s eviction ban for unpaid rent to end Sept. 1

Landlords must wait until July 2021 for full repayment

Suspended B.C. Mountie charged with 34 counts of voyeurism, three counts of sex assault

Andrew Seangio, 35, turned himself into police in connection to the charges in Ottawa

Summerland to examine municipal council transparency

Notice of motion asks for details about open and closed meetings

CP Rail ticketing track walkers in Nelson

Crossing the tracks other than at a traffic crossing is trespassing, company says

RCMP warn of fake gold scam in southeastern B.C.

Scammers often ask for help and offer fake jewelry as collateral

Edmonton police identify man connected to suspicious death who was found dead in Shuswap

The man was located in a wooded area near a vehicle connected to a July 11 stabbing death

Most Read