COVID-19: Survey drives recovery support for North Okanagan businesses

Business Recovery Survey reaching out to see what’s needed

Local businesses will have a chance to share what kind of support they need to reopen and stay resilient through the Business Recovery Survey being conducted by Vision North Okanagan in May.

“The Business Recovery Survey allows us to hear first-hand from Vernon business owners so we can better understand their needs and inform the next step, which is a Business Recovery Strategy,” said Leigha Horsfield, general manager, Community Futures North Okanagan.

Vision North Okanagan is a collaboration between organizations that support economic development activities across the region, including the Okanagan College, Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce, the Province of B.C., CFNO, Regional District of the North Okanagan, Social Planning Council, Downtown Vernon Association and the City of Vernon. The Business Recovery Survey is being conducted in partnership with the City of Vernon.

“The pandemic has impacted certain sectors more than others. By surveying a cross section of local employers we’ll be able to obtain key information including anticipated employment impacts, the uptake of federal and provincial business support programs as well as what measures can be done at a local level to better assist in business recovery efforts,” said Kevin Poole, Vernon’s manager of economic development and tourism.

Over the next two weeks, businesses in Vernon will be contacted by staff from member organizations of VNO, who will ask the survey questions over the phone. The survey has less than 20 questions and Horsfield says it’s designed to be a casual conversation and a simple way for business owners to share their experiences and challenges moving forward through the impact of COVID-19.

“The results from this survey will inform the Business Recovery Strategy so we can respond quickly to the needs of local businesses,” said Susan Lehman, DVA executive director, adding the strategy is expected to be shared in June.

COVID-19: Survey drives recovery support for North Okanagan businesses

