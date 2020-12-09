Cup of coffee leads to Salmon Arm man becoming $75,000 richer

A Salmon Arm man’s coffee break at a gas station led to much more than a cup of java as he also brought home a winning scratch ticket worth $75,000.
Nicholas Sayers bought the ticket from the Co-op Gas Bar on 10 Ave NE. He was at home by the time he decided to scratch the “Deluxe Crossword” ticket.
“I was on my last letter and I had three words,” said Sayers.
“I started to uncover more words and realized I had won. I checked it on the BCLC Lotto app and thought ‘wow.’ It was all pretty exciting.”
Sayers said he plans to put his prize towards a new car and golf clubs.
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter