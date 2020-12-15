Designated driver service pivots during COVID-19

Hand of man giving car keys to designated driver

Kelowna-based Gals Designated Drivers helps people get home safely but with COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, there are fewer people using the service.

Owner and operator Daniel Samoylove said in order to keep the business up and running, they decided to pivot a bit and add a little extra to their services.

Gals Designated Drivers’ service includes getting the client and their vehicle home safely.

“If you’ve had too much to drink or other things, we can certainly accommodate,” Samoylove said.

“What we would do is bring two drivers. One would drive the chase car and the other one would drive your car home.”

Now instead of just offering to get people home safely after a fun night out, Samoylove also started delivering groceries, alcohol and other necessities to those who may not want to be out and about.

Throughout 2020, he and his team have travelled 63,003 kilometres, which is equivalent to having travelled around the world 1.6 times.

With the news of a COVID-19 vaccine, Samoylove said they’re hoping 2021 will be a busier year.

Samoylove said the most interesting part of his job is meeting a variety of people and keeping them out of trouble, which he hopes to continue to do in the new year.

Gals Designated Drivers can provide services throughout the Okanagan-Shuswap areas. If you wish to use their services, you can book an appointment through their website. You can also call or text at 250-859-1341.

READ: 'Social activity' in homes, accommodations causes COVID-19 spread at Big White

