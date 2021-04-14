Missy MacKintosh, founder of MisMacK Clean Cosmetics, smiles broadly beneath her mask as she is thrilled to have opened her new storefront location at 231 Alexander St. in Salmon Arm on April 10, 2021. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

Missy MacKintosh, founder of MisMacK Clean Cosmetics, smiles broadly beneath her mask as she is thrilled to have opened her new storefront location at 231 Alexander St. in Salmon Arm on April 10, 2021. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

Downtown Salmon Arm store ‘a dream come true’ for clean cosmetics owner

Missy MacKintosh’s MisMack Clean Cosmetics moves from home basement to storefront

Five years ago Missy MacKintosh began building her clean cosmetics line literally from the ground up.

She started MisMacK Clean Cosmetics in the basement of her Canoe home.

That was 2017. On April 10, 2021, she opened a storefront in downtown Salmon Arm.

Speaking from the store with its bright, airy decor, she was ecstatic.

She said she has taught more than 30 students in her home over the past five years. She needed a space to expand the program, because she couldn’t do the next level in her basement.

“To have my dream come true of having my own studio and our headquarters right downtown Salmon Arm in my hometown – it’s super surreal and yet it feels so right. It feels like we’ve been here forever.”

She said the store layout includes distribution for wholesalers in the back, a studio in the centre and retail products in the front.

“Our biggest thing is our education, so we’re expanding our students into different programs.”

Also available are make-up lessons for every day for those who want to learn more. She explained that makeup is not a passive sale.

“You have to understand how to use it. Especially Clean, our formulas are so unique.”

MacKintosh is an experienced wedding makeup artist as well as skilled in all sorts of event makeup, film makeup and more. However, education is where her heart lies.

“Education is more my specialty, teaching. I’ve created my own fundamental makeup artistry program, of inspiring and teaching the next generation of artists.

She said MisMacK has two new products, a cleansing balm and a cleansing oil that were birthed in the space that is now the MisMacK location.

“I worked with Janice of Mossy Stump Company here in town for the last six months prior to Christmas to create a skin care line. So it was birthed here and made here – that’s how we got the space.”

She said Mossy Stump Company creates natural soaps and bath balms, as well as manufacturing products for use across Canada.

“I fell in love with her products, instantly, and asked if she’d be willing to create a skin care line with me and our MisMacK proprietary ingredient. She said yes.”

Read more: Cosmetic line earns top honours in Launch-a-Preneur

Read more: Salmon Arm entrepreneur adds more honours to her growing stack of awards

In response to the remark that they’re young woman making a difference, MacKintosh smiled.

“One glitter at a time,” she said, in reference to the biodegradable glitter that was the foundation of her company launch.

She explained that her 10-year-old son calls her Glitter Girl, calling it her superhero power “because I’m saving the world one glitter at a time.”

She said her son named the purple eye shadow she was wearing the day of the interview, Magic Violet.

“He just is so proud; he rocks MisMacK every day to school with the hats…”

martha.wickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

MakeupSalmon Armwomen entrepreneurs

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WestJet extends temporary suspension of international sun flights until June

Just Posted

Twin falls in Yoho National Park. Yoho is one of the mountain parks whose draft management plan is now available for review. (Claire Palmer photo)
Local input sought to shape future of mountain national parks

Banff, Yoho, Kootenay, Mount Revelstoke and Glacier national parks are amongst those seeking input

The city has decided to apply to have the Jordan River area withdrawn from Crown Land disposition, which would put the decision on how the land is used and protected in the hands of the city. (File photo)
City of Revelstoke applying to withdraw Jordan River from Crown Land

At the moment the province has control over what is developed in the area

(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)
Morning Start: Abraham Lincoln’s bodyguard left his post to grab a drink

Your morning start for Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Titanic was the largest and most luxurious ship in the world. Photo provided and colourized by Jiri Ferdinand.
QUIZ: How much do you know about the world’s most famous shipwreck?

Titanic sank 109 years ago today, after hitting an iceberg

In a feature article published April 10, 2021 in The Times of London, ‘headlined British Columbia has what it takes to rival Napa Valley,’ the valley is praised extensively for its natural beauty and wine. (File photo)
From the U.K. with love: Okanagan wine, scenery receives international praise

The Times of London newspaper recently featured the valley in a wine and travel piece

Arlene Howe holds up a picture of her son, Steven, at a memorial event for drug overdose victims and their families at Kelowna’s Rotary Beach Park on April 14. Steven died of an overdose at the age of 32 on Jan. 31, 2015. (Aaron Hemens - Kelowna Capital News) Moms Stop the Harm members placed crosses Wednesday morning, April 14, on Rotary Beach in memory of children lost to drug overdoses. (Aaron Hemens - Capital News)
Kelowna mothers remember children lost to the opioid crisis

It has been five years since illicit drug deaths was announced a public health emergency

A still from the video taken of a violent arrest on May 30, 2020 in downtown Kelowna. (File)
Kelowna Mountie charged with assault for caught-on-camera violent arrest

Const. Siggy Pietrzak was filmed punching a suspected impaired driver at least 10 times during an arrest

Missy MacKintosh, founder of MisMacK Clean Cosmetics, smiles broadly beneath her mask as she is thrilled to have opened her new storefront location at 231 Alexander St. in Salmon Arm on April 10, 2021. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Downtown Salmon Arm store ‘a dream come true’ for clean cosmetics owner

Missy MacKintosh’s MisMack Clean Cosmetics moves from home basement to storefront

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Pexels photo)
Okanagan film boom owes to industry’s strong pandemic response: Sandhu

Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu lauded the local film industry’s adaptation to the pandemic

A member of the Oliver Fire Department works on the wildfire near the Cottages at Osoyoos Lake on Tuesday night. The fire is believed to have been caused by a human. (Oliver Fire Department Facebook)
UPDATE: Osoyoos wildfire believed to be human-caused

The Oliver Fire department also responded to another fire along the hike and bike trail on Saturday

(Amandalina Letterio - Capital News)
Kelowna demonstrators show support for Vancouver Island logging activists

Two Kelowna men stood atop a pedestrian bridge on Harvey Avenue to raise awareness about old-growth forests

desert hills estate winery grapes
Osoyoos winery back in business after clean bill of health

Desert Hills chose to temporarily close after a close contact tested positive for COVID

A screenshot from a Nuu-chah-nulth healing song and performance created in collaboration between Hjalmer Wenstob and Timmy Masso. (Screenshot from YouTube)
WATCH: Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation brothers produce COVID-19 healing song

Hjalmer Wenstob and Timmy Masso share dance and inspiration.

Most Read