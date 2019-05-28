Emmy nominated director joins True Leaf

Celebrity creative director and choreographer Laurieann Gibson and her dog Samson join Return the Love program, educating people worldwide about the benefits of hemp for pets.

True Leaf Pet recently announced that world-renowned creative director and choreographer to the stars Laurieann Gibson and her beloved dog Samson will be the first brand ambassadors for True Leaf Pet.

Born and raised in Toronto, Gibson is a multi-talented Canadian choreographer, director, television personality, singer, actress, and dancer. She has choreographed dance numbers for musical artists such as Alicia Keys, Lady Gaga and Beyoncé, and her work has been recognized by top industry associations including the Emmys and MTV Music Awards. This June, Gibson will lend her expertise as a judge on the 16th season of the hit show “So You Think You Can Dance” on FOX.

Gibson will join True Leaf to help educate pet parents on the benefits of True Leaf’s hemp-based supplements for pets, which target specific pet health challenges and offer calming, hip and joint, and healthy omega-3 support.

“Laurieann Gibson is the perfect ambassador to join our Return the Love movement,” said Darcy Bomford, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of True Leaf. “We are partnering with pet-loving influencers who are inspired by our Return the Love™ message, which is near and dear to the entire True Leaf team. Our hope is that pet parents will feel they are returning that special unconditional love they receive from their pet every day when they give their dog one of our products.”

As a dancer and choreographer for over two decades, Gibson credits her vitality and success to regular workouts and good nutrition, and she expects the same for her dog Samson, a 12-year-old Pomeranian.

“Samson and I are thrilled to be the first-ever brand ambassadors for True Leaf Pet,” said Gibson. “As a dancer for most my life, I’ve always focused on good nutrition and fitness and I want the same for my Samson. He loves True Leaf’s Hip and Joint supplements, which help him keep up with me on our hikes and our trips to the beach. He has given me so much love over the years and I want to return the love to him and share the love with other dog parents.”

In addition to educating pet parents on the benefits of hemp for pets, Gibson and Samson will be visiting animal shelters in the Los Angeles area to spread the Return the Love message and raise awareness for pet adoption.

