Enchanted Forest opening June 26

The Enchanted Forest is opening for the season June 26.
Located west of Revelstoke on the Trans Canada Highway, the Enchanted Forest features 350 hand-crafted fairy tale figurines and structures, a row boat, a tree house and much more.
The Enchanted Forest is closed for the winter and in 2019 the tourist attraction opened for the season on May 3.
The businesses COVID-19 protocol, which can be found on the website, includes separate entrances and exits, one-way traffic flow through the park and access to hand sanitizer.
The bathrooms will be cleaned frequently, however there will not be any place to fill a water bottle while visiting the park.
Visitors are encouraged to wear a mask or protective face covering while at the park.
Opening day hours for the park are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Admissions close 45 minutes prior to closing time.
From June 27-Aug. 31 the park will be open 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
The park is located 32 km west of Revelstoke.
The neighbouring SkyTrek Adventure Park is also opening June 26.
