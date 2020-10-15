The Kootenay Association for Science and Technology has launched a new program: Digital Economy: Rapid Response + Resiliency program (DER3). (Submitted/KAST)

Expand into the digital economy with advice from a new KAST program

The Kootenay Association for Science and Technology launches digital economy resiliency program

The Kootenay Association for Science and Technology has launched a new program that will help businesses adapt, enter or expand into the digital economy.

The Digital Economy: Rapid Response + Resiliency program (DER3) will help businesses shift their approach to be more profitable, expand into new markets or opportunities and respond to challenges associated with COVID-19.

Offering personalized advisory services, the program will provide coaching and match businesses with tech consultants and digital service providers.

“We recognize that these are challenging times for many businesses in our region,” said says Kailyn Skuban, KAST’s Director of Operations and Programs, in a news release. “Adapting to the changing economy by encouraging the adoption of digital tools and platforms is a clear opportunity for our businesses to recover, but many businesses either don’t know where to start or need help finding the right solution. DER3 is really about connecting with clients, meeting them where they’re at on their digital journey, and working collaboratively with our experienced advisory team to find the best path forward for their business.”

The advisory team will:

  • Assess the digital needs of businesses
  • Recommend technology tools and solutions that will save businesses time, money and energy
  • Create a technology action plan so businesses can implement new technologies
  • Connect businesses with local digital service providers to deliver contracted solutions
  • Provide guidance, tools and best practices for digital transformation

The association has hired four new contractors to delivery the program to the region.

To register, at no cost, visit kast.com/der3/ or email der3@kast.com.

 

