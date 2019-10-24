Rosa Guthrie says she intends to reopen Rosa’s Taco Stand next summer at the Blackburn Park concession . (File photo)

Fans of popular Salmon Arm taco stand alarmed by city process

Rosa’s Taco Stand owner must apply to reopen at municipal park concession

Rosa Guthrie has every intention of being back to wrapping burritos and stuffing tortillas at her Salmon Arm taco stand next summer.

For 15 years, Guthrie has operated Rosa’s Taco Stand at Blackburn Park. The seasonal eatery is run from a city-owned building in the park.

Fans of Rosa’s were alarmed by an Oct. 15 notice on the City of Salmon Arm Facebook page stating the city is accepting proposals for the lease and operation of the park concession.

The city responded to concerns with a clarification, stating this opportunity is advertised every four years as a competitive process.

“The current lease expires on December 31, 2019, and anyone who is interested in submitting a proposal is welcome to do so. The contract for another four-year term will be awarded at a public Council meeting.”

After the city’s initial city post, Guthrie said she started receiving calls from people worried about her and the future of Rosa’s Taco Stand. Guthrie said she herself was surprised by the city’s post and the response she’s received, but told the Observer she will be submitting a proposal for the lease and is confident she will be back in Blackburn Park.

“Rest assured, I’ll be up and running again,” said Guthrie.

Read more: Student enrolment for 2019/20 exceeds School District #83 projections

Read more: Flavours of Vietnam coming to Salmon Arm

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Rogers slashes revenue outlook on quick adoption of unlimited wireless plans

Just Posted

Revelstoke roads and weather: clouds and showers

High 13 degrees

B.C. logging companies diversifying products amid challenging time in forest industry

Galloway Lumber focused on specialty wood products, steel components, cross-laminated timber

Former CAO and director of engineering resignation cost Revelstoke over $300,000

Director of Engineering Mike Thomas and Chief Administration Officer Allan Chabot resigned in June

UPDATE: Two more cannabis stores approved by Revelstoke City Council

Council will be discussing at their 3 p.m. meeting on Oct. 22

Arrow Heights residents create petition against proposed development on Hay Rd.

The developer is proposing a 65-unit project with a variety of housing options in Revelstoke

VIDEO: Youths from foster care system call on province for more action

Group protesting in Victoria would like to see better supports for youths aging out of system

Salmon Arm couple to open sanctuary for fellow game lovers

Aaron Soltys and Anup Hazuria excited to unveil Sanctuary Games gaming cafe

B.C. dog trainer who slammed dog into concrete loses 4 pets

Glen Zeller is a dog trainer in Vancouver who operates DogTalk

B.C.-raised designer crafts election night dress for PM Trudeau’s wife

Sophie Gregoire’s golden dress has a Cowichan Valley connection

Thief chops their way into ATM at Salmon Arm Shell station

Amount of cash taken unknown, six-minute heist captured on video

Fans of popular Salmon Arm taco stand alarmed by city process

Rosa’s Taco Stand owner must apply to reopen at municipal park concession

Beers on the job, smacking crotches: 10 police misconduct probes in B.C.

Recent report by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner highlights a number of investigations

‘Cartoony’ mushrooms popping up across Vancouver Island are poisonous

Fly Agaric mushrooms can cause hallucinations and gastrointestinal pain

B.C. backs proposal for liquefied natural gas ship refuelling facility

Since 2017, B.C. has trucked LNG to the handful of BC Ferries and Seaspan cargo ferries that use it

Most Read